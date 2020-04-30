Rosenberg: Before buying into this rally, there are four things every wise investor should know

As stock markets continue their recovery, the struggle against the coronavirus is far from over. Here are a few things worth highlighting to wise investors.
Supremely overvalued stock market
Since the beginning of March, the 12-month forward consensus forecast for S&P 500 earnings has plunged 19% from around US$180 per share to $143. Slap a 15x multiple on that and you get 2,145 as fair-value in the index. You know what that means, correct? It means that the forward P/E multiple (on year-ahead earnings forecasts) has expanded from 16.3x at the end of March to 20.5x as of Wednesday’s close. So the P/E multiple peaked at 18.3x at the end of 2019, was 16.6x at the end of February, and at the height of the angst, closed at 16.3x at the end of March. Now it is at 20.5x!
The cycle peak in the 2007 credit bubble peak was 15.2x. We have not seen such a lofty multiple in eighteen years! Go back into the history books, and you will see that barely more than 10% of the time in the past has the multiple been as high as it is today, and we have never, not once, been this high in the context of a recession, even if you believe we are at, or near, the end of a recessionary bear market in stocks. The forward P/E multiple that led to the low in the index in late 2002 was closer 14x; it was 12x three months ahead of the fundamental low in the market in 2009 (similar to the 12x multiple that flashed the green light ahead of the 1990 trough). These all were the multiples that came within three months of the end of the bear market “price”trough.
Don’t fret about FOMO!
If you really would like a picture of what this market resembles, it is 2008/09. Volatility runs in both directions. Some of the most intense up-days were right in the mid-point of the Great Recession and the very worst thing you wanted to do then was have a “fear of missing out”.
Oh, I get this all the time — but what if I miss the bottom? Nobody picks the bottom, my friends, not even the best day-traders. In fact, if you miss the entire first year of a bull market, while ensuring you miss ALL of the bear market, your portfolio is up at a 14% annual rate, based on an analysis going back to the 1950s. How do you like that? If you were that good that you could pick the bottom, well, that portfolio performance is closer to +17% per year. But such a small price to pay to avoid the prospect of the “drawn-out” decline to the fundamental low — just 3 percentage points per year to avoid the pain of trying to time the bottom (as we saw in the 2001/02 and 2008/09 recessionary bear phases).
Avoid bear markets and avoid bear market rallies
In fact, it’s best just to avoid bear markets altogether — staying out of trouble provides you with a total annualized price performance of +17% versus the +7% you get by riding out all bear and bull markets and playing the part of the “buy and hold”investor. The 73 million baby boomers, I can assure you, don’t have the luxury of that long timeline in any event. When real long-term interest rates are as close to zero as is now the case, it is the bond market message to equity investors that much of future expected returns were already harvested in this last cycle of financial engineering. And what’s next is that we are into many years where the major averages will be in a Japanese-style of downward valuation adjustments to this reality. The fundamental bull market is going to be in savings, cash conservation and frugality.
Bonds have more fun!
I don’t think this is universally recognized, but in the past 10 years, the total return for the S&P 500 has been +10.5% at an annual rate and +10.0% for the long bond. In the past twenty years, stocks have returned 4.5% annually; and +8.4% for the long bond. And in the past thirty years, the S&P has delivered investors a net +8.4% average annual return and that comparable is +9.2% for the long bond. No doubt, there are risks in bonds, mostly from inflation and Fed cycles to be sure. There always is duration risk. But unlike stocks, Treasury bonds have no capital risk — you know exactly what you’re getting paid upon maturity. That is surely not the case with equities as an asset class. And so, which of the two really did, over time, produce the superior “risk-adjusted”returns?
David Rosenberg is founder of independent research firm Rosenberg Research and Associates Inc.
