Inside the Market

Rosenberg: Investors, let’s contain our bearishness - this too shall pass

David Rosenberg
Special to The Globe and Mail
We have been, and remain, cautious. Quite frankly, we were always skeptical of a surge in equities as we saw in 2019, where earnings played no role, never mind a minor role.

We said repeatedly that rallies built on Fed liquidity alone are rallies you can rent, not own. And this surge we saw last year, especially in the fourth quarter, took price-to-earnings, price-to-book and price-to-sales multiples to unsustainable levels.

Who had ever heard of the coronavirus before late December? But everyone knows about it now. But if it wasn’t this spreading illness, it would have been something else ─ like this year’s election and a Bernie win on Super Tuesday or beyond. Or some surprise out of Iran. Or the trade spat between the U.S. and Europe.

The bottom line is that the damage to the market would have been a lot less intense had it not been so expensive and investor complacency so rampant heading into February. This is why the market decline was far milder around SARS ─ market valuations were more appealing and sentiment following the Enron and WorldCom debacles quite depressed.

That said, value in equities shall soon return and many sectors have already been beaten up badly. The question will be whether we re-price for a recession or just a mini slowdown. But nobody ever has to be fully in or out and this game of investing is always about probabilities of outcomes.

I do want to say that this virus at some point will stop making the front pages, and a few more multiple points of P/E contraction, and I will be turning bullish as the shills turn bearish.

Just take a look at the following as a reminder that every single year, there is always something to worry about. Last year, the market didn’t pay much attention to the trade frictions, but it has started to pay attention to this spreading virus and its global economic impacts.

2010: Double-dip recession risks

2011: U.S. debt downgrade

2012: Greece and PIGS default risk

2013: Markets have a ‘taper tantum’

2014: Ebola outbreak

2015: Oil price plunge, energy recession

2016: Chinese FX devaluation, EM turnoil

2017: First year of Trump presidency

2018: Fed overtighens, inverts yield curve

2019: U.S.-China trade war

2020: Coronavirus

There will be a buying opportunity, that I can guarantee you. What level it will be at though is anyone’s guess. But we probably aren’t there yet ─ we have seen several 10%-20% corrections this cycle without there being a recession; and if we get a recession, we likely are talking about a market decline of 20% to 40%.

The main point here is that even if we get a recession, the world is not coming to an end, especially if you are positioned for it. At a minimum, be braced for at least a garden-variety correction this cycle, which is 10% (U.S. stocks Thursday were flirting with those levels.)

Once we do, let’s contain our bearishness, take heed of the table of events, and realize the benefit of 20-20 hindsight that they do pass, even as we live in the moment and can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. This too shall pass. Remember, the U.S. was supposed to have a double dip recession; Greece was supposed to default and cause the euro to dissolve; the U.S. debt downgrade was supposed to trigger a surge in bond yields; the Trump presidency was supposed to cause a market collapse on its own. None of these happened. What did happen was that, within six months, we were talking about something else. And that something else this time around is bound to be the November election.

David Rosenberg is founder of independent research firm Rosenberg Research and Associates Inc.

