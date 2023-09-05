Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Stable Dividend Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio and the Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO-X37.945.016.49.7
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T64.526.618.49.5
BCEBCE-T57.736.715.418.3
Canadian UtilitiesCU-T32.435.516.812.3
CN RailwayCNR-T153.202.118.219.6
FortisFTS-T53.754.217.617.9
George WestonWN-T152.701.917.940.9
Great-West LifecoGWO-T39.105.317.56.4
Hydro OneH-T36.433.317.421.2
Intact FinancialIFC-T194.442.317.416.7
LoblawL-T119.421.517.819.1
MetroMRU-T70.371.714.716.5
National BankNA-T100.474.118.110.8
Power CorpPOW-T36.905.716.511.2
Rogers SugarRSI-T5.756.314.420.5
Royal BankRY-T122.664.415.411.8
Sun LifeSLF-T65.164.615.711.3
TELUST-T23.986.117.020.1
Timbercreek FinancialTF-T7.339.418.09.8
TMX GroupX-T29.422.417.521.6

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Cheap and stable dividend payers

NamePriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma CentralALC-T14.984.822.56.3
ATCOACO-X37.945.016.49.7
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T64.526.618.49.5
Capital PowerCPX-T41.415.920.67.9
CIBCCM-T55.266.320.89.0
E-L FinancialELF-T917.011.622.55.2
Great-West LifecoGWO-T39.105.317.56.4
Manulife FinancialMFC-T24.915.919.18.8
MCAN MortgageMKP-T16.169.421.17.2
Sagicor FinancialSFC-T4.347.022.75.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

Name PriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
Bird ConstructionBDT-T10.883.967.711.9
CascadesCAS-T12.823.749.68.5
Centerra GoldCG-T8.213.447.4
Doman Building MaterialsDBM-T7.747.240.011.2
Guardian CapitalGCG-A-T41.013.344.7
Lundin GoldLUG-T16.683.293.382.4
Lundin MiningLUN-T10.303.550.315.9
PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK-T26.153.746.325.1
Russel MetalsRUS-T40.434.046.88.2
Wall FinancialWFC-T19.2015.697.848.8

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

NamePriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Algoma SteelASTL-T10.353.36.22.6
EnerplusERF-T23.123.46.61.4
Frontera EnergyFEC-T10.172.15.8
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T12.993.02.4
MCAN MortgageMKP-T16.160.87.29.4
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T9.122.01.0
Parex ResourcesPXT-T25.683.43.25.8
PetroTalTAL-T0.772.73.910.6
Torex Gold ResourcesTXG-T16.312.55.4
Vermilion EnergyVET-T19.582.32.32.0

Lemonade Portfolio

Profitable stocks in a sweet trend

NamePriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
Advantage EnergyAAV-T9.3213.116.81,566
Athabasca OilATH-T3.673.823.22,151
Calibre MiningCXB-T1.557.736.0706
Crew EnergyCR-T6.316.335.1991
Home CapitalHCG-T44.259.95.91,710
Kelt ExplorationKEL-T6.807.744.71,310
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T12.992.42.1571
MEG EnergyMEG-T23.805.710.46,798
NuVista EnergyNVA-T12.137.81.12,623
Precision DrillingPD-T89.4810.215.01,218

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio

Canadian bargains with free cash flow

NamePriceEV/FCFP/EYield
ADENTRAADEN-T33.543.62.91.6
Air CanadaAC-T22.866.431.6
Doman Building MaterialsDBM-T7.746.411.27.2
Dundee Precious MetalsDPM-T9.156.18.52.4
EnerplusERF-T23.126.16.61.4
Lundin GoldLUG-T16.686.182.43.2
Manulife FinancialMFC-T24.913.58.85.9
MCAN MortgageMKP-T16.161.37.29.4
Russel MetalsRUS-T40.436.38.24.0
Vermilion EnergyVET-T19.586.02.32.0

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio

U.S. bargains with free cash flow

Name PriceEV/FCFP/EYield
Capital One FinancialCOF-N103.522.28.12.3
CenteneCNC-N64.444.811.0
Discover Financial ServicesDFS-N90.355.26.33.1
Everest GroupEG-N359.853.910.81.8
General MotorsGM-T33.463.64.21.1
HumanaHUM-N481.303.318.20.7
Lincoln NationalLNC-T25.982.06.9
MetLifeMET-N62.854.68.03.3
Steel DynamicsSTLD-N106.576.26.21.6
Synchrony FinancialSYF-N32.542.26.03.1

