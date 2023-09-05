I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Stable Dividend Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio and the Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO-X 37.94 5.0 16.4 9.7 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 64.52 6.6 18.4 9.5 BCE BCE-T 57.73 6.7 15.4 18.3 Canadian Utilities CU-T 32.43 5.5 16.8 12.3 CN Railway CNR-T 153.20 2.1 18.2 19.6 Fortis FTS-T 53.75 4.2 17.6 17.9 George Weston WN-T 152.70 1.9 17.9 40.9 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 39.10 5.3 17.5 6.4 Hydro One H-T 36.43 3.3 17.4 21.2 Intact Financial IFC-T 194.44 2.3 17.4 16.7 Loblaw L-T 119.42 1.5 17.8 19.1 Metro MRU-T 70.37 1.7 14.7 16.5 National Bank NA-T 100.47 4.1 18.1 10.8 Power Corp POW-T 36.90 5.7 16.5 11.2 Rogers Sugar RSI-T 5.75 6.3 14.4 20.5 Royal Bank RY-T 122.66 4.4 15.4 11.8 Sun Life SLF-T 65.16 4.6 15.7 11.3 TELUS T-T 23.98 6.1 17.0 20.1 Timbercreek Financial TF-T 7.33 9.4 18.0 9.8 TMX Group X-T 29.42 2.4 17.5 21.6

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC-T 14.98 4.8 22.5 6.3 ATCO ACO-X 37.94 5.0 16.4 9.7 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 64.52 6.6 18.4 9.5 Capital Power CPX-T 41.41 5.9 20.6 7.9 CIBC CM-T 55.26 6.3 20.8 9.0 E-L Financial ELF-T 917.01 1.6 22.5 5.2 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 39.10 5.3 17.5 6.4 Manulife Financial MFC-T 24.91 5.9 19.1 8.8 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 16.16 9.4 21.1 7.2 Sagicor Financial SFC-T 4.34 7.0 22.7 5.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E Bird Construction BDT-T 10.88 3.9 67.7 11.9 Cascades CAS-T 12.82 3.7 49.6 8.5 Centerra Gold CG-T 8.21 3.4 47.4 Doman Building Materials DBM-T 7.74 7.2 40.0 11.2 Guardian Capital GCG-A-T 41.01 3.3 44.7 Lundin Gold LUG-T 16.68 3.2 93.3 82.4 Lundin Mining LUN-T 10.30 3.5 50.3 15.9 PrairieSky Royalty PSK-T 26.15 3.7 46.3 25.1 Russel Metals RUS-T 40.43 4.0 46.8 8.2 Wall Financial WFC-T 19.20 15.6 97.8 48.8

Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Algoma Steel ASTL-T 10.35 3.3 6.2 2.6 Enerplus ERF-T 23.12 3.4 6.6 1.4 Frontera Energy FEC-T 10.17 2.1 5.8 Kiwetinohk Energy KEC-T 12.99 3.0 2.4 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 16.16 0.8 7.2 9.4 Obsidian Energy OBE-T 9.12 2.0 1.0 Parex Resources PXT-T 25.68 3.4 3.2 5.8 PetroTal TAL-T 0.77 2.7 3.9 10.6 Torex Gold Resources TXG-T 16.31 2.5 5.4 Vermilion Energy VET-T 19.58 2.3 2.3 2.0

Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Advantage Energy AAV-T 9.32 13.1 16.8 1,566 Athabasca Oil ATH-T 3.67 3.8 23.2 2,151 Calibre Mining CXB-T 1.55 7.7 36.0 706 Crew Energy CR-T 6.31 6.3 35.1 991 Home Capital HCG-T 44.25 9.9 5.9 1,710 Kelt Exploration KEL-T 6.80 7.7 44.7 1,310 Kiwetinohk Energy KEC-T 12.99 2.4 2.1 571 MEG Energy MEG-T 23.80 5.7 10.4 6,798 NuVista Energy NVA-T 12.13 7.8 1.1 2,623 Precision Drilling PD-T 89.48 10.2 15.0 1,218

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio Canadian bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield ADENTRA ADEN-T 33.54 3.6 2.9 1.6 Air Canada AC-T 22.86 6.4 31.6 Doman Building Materials DBM-T 7.74 6.4 11.2 7.2 Dundee Precious Metals DPM-T 9.15 6.1 8.5 2.4 Enerplus ERF-T 23.12 6.1 6.6 1.4 Lundin Gold LUG-T 16.68 6.1 82.4 3.2 Manulife Financial MFC-T 24.91 3.5 8.8 5.9 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 16.16 1.3 7.2 9.4 Russel Metals RUS-T 40.43 6.3 8.2 4.0 Vermilion Energy VET-T 19.58 6.0 2.3 2.0