Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Screaming Value portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio, the Canadian Free Cash Portfolio and the U.S. Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

Name PriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Spartan DeltaSDE-T$3.330.73.3
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T$10.362.01.2
Frontera EnergyFEC-T$9.062.23.3
Aecon GroupARE-T$11.112.56.7
Calibre MiningCXB-T$1.312.64.8
Vermilion EnergyVET-T$17.682.62.62.3
Torex Gold ResourcesTXG-T$13.112.84.7
PetroTalTAL-T$0.883.14.89.3
Algoma Steel GroupASTL-T$10.683.46.42.6
Parex ResourcesPXT-T$27.663.63.45.4
Silvercorp MetalsSVM-T$3.273.714.11.0
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T$12.884.03.3
Osisko MiningOSK-T$2.564.132.8
EnerplusERF-T$21.924.16.71.5
Dundee Precious MetalsDPM-T$9.704.17.72.3
NuVista EnergyNVA-T$12.174.68.5
Crew EnergyCR-T$5.204.85.8
Eldorado GoldELD-T$15.704.912.9
Stelco Holdings STLC-T$41.645.09.84.0
Cardinal EnergyCJ-T$6.845.17.510.5

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO-X-T$37.395.116.59.5
BCEBCE-T$53.937.213.816.7
Canadian UtilitiesCU-T$30.585.916.510.1
CN RailwayCNR-T$156.782.017.221.3
EnbridgeENB-T$46.367.717.715.7
FortisFTS-T$56.094.217.017.9
Great-West LifecoGWO-T$43.574.814.9
Intact FinancialIFC-T$210.182.115.620.1
LoblawL-T$119.091.516.918.5
Manulife FinancialMFC-T$26.135.617.89.8
MetroMRU-T$69.021.815.615.9
Pembina PipelinePPL-T$44.656.017.618.4
Power CorpPOW-T$37.205.616.09.2
Rogers SugarRSI-T$5.266.815.318.8
Royal BankRY-T$119.784.514.811.6
Sun Life FinancialSLF-T$69.474.514.611.0
TD BankTD-T$84.274.617.610.0
TELUST-T$24.106.217.324.2
TMX GroupX-T$28.642.515.920.9
Waste ConnectionsWCN-T$180.320.916.937.5

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Stable and cheap dividend payers

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma CentralALC-T$14.664.920.76.5
ATCOACO-X-T$37.395.116.59.5
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T$60.417.017.98.9
Canadian UtilitiesCU-T$30.585.916.510.1
Capital PowerCPX-T$36.496.721.35.7
CIBCCM-T$53.396.520.19.1
Manulife FinancialMFC-T$26.135.617.89.8
National BankNA-T$90.294.518.49.7
Power CorpPOW-T$37.205.616.09.2
TD BankTD-T$84.274.617.610.0

Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

Name PriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
Bird ConstructionBDT-T$12.023.676.110.1
CascadesCAS-T$11.974.051.47.1
Great-West LifecoGWO-T$43.574.846.4
Guardian CapitalGCG-A-T$39.953.445.9
Lundin GoldLUG-T$15.253.641.054.9
Parex ResourcesPXT-T$27.665.450.13.4
ParklandPKI-T$44.333.180.814.5
Russel MetalsRUS-T$38.494.239.38.6
Wajax CorpWJX-T$26.475.038.97.5
Wall FinancialWFC-T$18.5516.255.947.2

Lemonade Portfolio

Profitable stocks in a sweet trend

Name PriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
Athabasca OilATH-T$3.993.537.12,304
Crew EnergyCR-T$5.205.82.0819
Eldorado GoldELD-T$15.7012.911.43,210
Kelt ExplorationKEL-T$7.268.527.41,410
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T$12.883.31.7564
MEG EnergyMEG-T$26.645.929.67,552
NuVista EnergyNVA-T$12.178.54.72,595
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T$10.361.228.5819
Precision DrillingPD-T$77.969.324.31,135
Senvest CapitalSEC-T$300.004.6-1.3742

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio

Canadian bargains with free cash flow

Name PriceEV/FCFP/EYield
ADENTRAADEN-T$25.633.42.52.2
Air CanadaAC-T$17.965.23.4
CES Energy SolutionsCEU-T$3.565.66.52.8
Dundee Precious MetalsDPM-T$9.705.07.72.3
Lundin GoldLUG-T$15.255.354.93.6
Manulife FinancialMFC-T$26.133.59.85.6
PetroTalTAL-T$0.884.04.89.3
Russel MetalsRUS-T$38.494.88.64.2
Spartan DeltaSDE-T$3.333.13.3
Trisura GroupTSU-T$32.735.361.1

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio

U.S. bargains with free cash flow

Name PriceEV/FCFP/EYield
Capital One FinancialCOF-N$105.782.48.12.3
Discover Financial ServicesDFS-N$85.944.36.43.3
Everest GroupEG-N$406.994.27.51.7
Ford MotorF-N$10.195.64.55.9
General MotorsGM-N$27.902.23.51.3
Marathon PetroleumMPC-N$147.635.15.62.2
MetLifeMET-$62.254.96.53.3
Principal Financial GroupPFG-N$72.214.317.93.7
Synchrony FinancialSYF-N$29.471.55.43.4
Valero EnergyVLO-N$123.174.94.23.3

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Nov. 21, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, P/B = price to book value, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

