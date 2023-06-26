I’m pleased to provide the list of stocks in the Canadian Free Cash Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio and the Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio Canadian bargains with free cash flow Name Ticker Price EV/FCF P/E Yield ADENTRA ADEN-T 29.98 3.9 2.3 1.7 Algoma Steel ASTL-T 9.84 0.2 1.1 2.8 Birchcliff Energy BIR-T 7.53 4.5 4.4 10.6 Cardinal Energy CJ-T 6.59 5.0 4.5 10.9 Crew Energy CR-T 4.98 3.9 4.9 Doman Building Materials DBM-T 6.59 5.1 11.2 8.5 Enerplus ERF-T 18.70 4.3 4.7 1.6 Manulife Financial MFC-T 24.78 3.9 2.6 5.9 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 16.08 2.4 8.4 9.0 Whitecap Resources WCP-T 9.23 4.6 6.5 6.3

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO-X-T 40.22 4.7 16.7 10.1 BCE BCE-T 59.70 6.5 15.0 18.5 Canadian National Railway CNR-T 155.30 2.0 19.1 19.5 Canadian Utilities CU-T 35.05 5.1 17.0 11.7 Enbridge ENB-T 48.80 7.3 18.8 14.3 Extendicare EXE-T 7.20 6.7 18.0 40.0 Fortis FTS-T 56.19 4.0 17.2 19.1 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 38.09 5.5 18.3 3.0 Hydro One H-T 36.86 3.2 17.2 21.6 Intact Financial IFC-T 197.29 2.2 18.2 13.3 Metro MRU-T 71.59 1.7 15.4 18.4 Power POW-T 35.14 6.0 17.0 13.1 Rogers Sugar RSI-T 5.84 6.2 14.6 40.5 Royal Bank RY-T 124.76 4.3 17.0 12.3 Sun Life Financial SLF-T 66.66 4.5 17.1 11.8 TELUS T-T 25.49 5.7 15.6 19.0 Thomson Reuters TRI-T 172.49 1.5 19.0 88.0 Timbercreek Financial TF-T 7.47 9.2 18.1 10.4 TMX Group X-T 28.95 2.4 17.6 21.6 Waste Connections WCN-T 180.84 0.8 19.0 39.6

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC-T 15.17 4.7 23.3 6.2 ATCO ACO-X-T 40.22 4.7 16.7 10.1 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 65.28 6.5 19.3 9.1 Capital Power CPX-T 44.89 5.2 20.1 8.7 CIBC CM-T 57.17 6.1 21.8 9.3 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 38.09 5.5 18.3 3.0 Manulife Financial MFC-T 24.78 5.9 20.3 2.6 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 16.08 9.0 20.1 8.4 TD Bank TD-T 80.22 4.8 19.4 9.4 Timbercreek Financial TF-T 7.47 9.2 18.1 10.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 38.09 5.5 29.4 3.0 Guardian Capital GCG-A-T 42.60 3.2 50.6 iA Financial IAG-T 91.33 3.4 52.1 2.4 Leon's Furniture LNF-T 20.84 3.1 39.6 8.6 Lundin Gold LUG-T 15.25 3.5 49.9 90.0 Mullen Group MTL-T 15.26 4.7 39.5 10.1 PrairieSky Royalty PSK-T 23.52 4.1 45.2 18.1 Russel Metals RUS-T 36.93 4.3 46.1 6.7 Stelco STLC-T 42.49 4.0 35.7 3.9 Wall Financial WFC-T 19.76 15.2 93.9 50.2

Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Algoma Steel ASTL-T 9.84 0.1 1.1 2.8 Crew Energy CR-T 4.98 2.1 4.9 Enerplus ERF-T 18.70 2.4 4.7 1.6 Frontera Energy FEC-T 11.59 2.1 15.1 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 16.08 1.7 8.4 9.0 Obsidian Energy OBE-T 7.53 1.5 0.7 Parex Resources PXT-T 26.99 2.5 3.5 5.6 PetroTal TAL-T 0.69 2.1 3.0 11.5 Pipestone Energy PIPE-T 2.29 2.7 2.7 5.2 Vermilion Energy VET-T 16.17 1.8 1.3 2.5

Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Athabasca Oil ATH-T 2.72 2.9 29.5 1,613 Bombardier BBD-B-T 64.86 9.9 21.5 6,424 Calibre Mining CXB-T 1.38 9.5 68.3 622 Celestica CLS-T 19.54 11.8 31.4 2,352 Eldorado Gold ELD-T 13.00 18.3 14.4 2,539 Frontera Energy FEC-T 11.59 15.1 11.9 990 Interfor IFP-T 23.30 7.7 9.4 1,199 Kelt Exploration KEL-T 5.35 5.2 13.8 1,030 MEG Energy MEG-T 20.36 4.7 18.6 5,857 Torex Gold Resources TXG-T 18.30 5.7 15.7 1,572

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio U.S. bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield Capital One COF-N 109.12 1.9 7.6 2.2 Centene CNC-N 65.92 4.8 12.1 0.0 Everest Re RE-N 352.74 4.3 12.6 1.9 Humana HUM-N 446.71 3.9 16.8 0.8 Lincoln National LNC-N 24.25 1.9 -2.3 7.4 Marathon Petroleum MPC-N 110.94 4.6 3.6 2.7 MetLife MET-N 54.52 3.5 9.5 3.8 Principal Financial PFG-N 73.00 4.9 20.5 3.5 Synchrony Financial SYF-N 32.71 2.0 5.8 2.8 Valero Energy VLO-N 110.96 3.8 3.1 3.7

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of June 20, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

