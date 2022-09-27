A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala published a report on Canadian banks called What Goes Up… with the title referring to the housing market, not stock prices. The analyst noted that home prices on average remain 42 per cent above the end of 2019 levels.

The most interesting part for me, however, were the comments on mortgage exposure that Mr. Poonawala collected from bank management themselves:

From BMO: “[We] do expect the recent interest rate changes to impact borrowers when they refinance or renew which ultimately could lead to increased delinquency in PCL [provisions for credit losses]. View that risk as modest for several reasons, first, 25% of installment RESL book is insured. Second, renewals are spread out over time, and only 10% of uninsured installment RESL products are up for renewal in the next 12 months giving borrowers time to adjust. "

From CIBC: “At this time, see only a small portion, less than CAD20 million of mortgage balances with clients that see as being at higher risk from a credit perspective and whose LTVs are in excess of 70%. "

From Royal Bank: “About 80,000 mortgages that with the next couple of rate hikes, will reach trigger point. The average increase is about $200. Have materially less than 0.5% of customers that will even require a phone call. "

BMO chief economist Brian Belski believes it’s only a matter of time before domestic assets outperform the S&P 500,

“Despite the strong value and fundamental position of the TSX, Canadian equities have not been immune to the flight to US trade over the last few weeks and months. In fact, net foreign equity flows hit a record low in June 2022 with momentum slowing sharply throughout the year. Furthermore, the strong appreciation of the USD has seen the Canadian dollar hit the lowest level on a relative basis since 2020. While the safety trade to the US could certainly persist for many more months or quarters, we believe when, not if a trough in both the currency and net equity flows occurs that it will become a strong tailwind for Canadian stocks. In fact, our work shows troughs in the Canadian dollar and foreign flows are often a strong contrarian indicator, with the TSX posting double-digit returns on average 12 months after such extremes. As such, despite continued elevated volatility and negative sentiment, we believe Canadian-centric investors should remain broadly more cyclical while focusing on areas with strong relative value and income growth, strategies we continue to believe are well positioned to weather the current volatility.”

Citi strategist Chris Montagu noted the sharp increase of negative bets on global equities,

“Bearish positioning across markets continues to rise, however Europe and US futures positioning is not at extended net short levels. The build-up of short positioning last week has been rapid, and a continuation of this could see a very one-sided skew develop. Futures positioning activity was dominated by new shorts … Large positioning shifts are beginning to emerge across S&P 500 (-0.6) futures as USD11.8bn in new shorts were added last week. The moves were less for Nasdaq futures (-0.4). We think risks to the downside are on the rise, with Nasdaq longs completely offside, and loss levels approaching 10%.”

