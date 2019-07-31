Sahm recession indicator offers chance to update your views on U.S. economy every month

The U.S. jobs numbers that will be published this Friday offer a quick, relatively simple way to get a reading on the health of the world’s largest economy – especially if you view them through an intriguing new filter.
The filter is known as the Sahm recession indicator after its creator, Claudia Sahm, an economist at the Federal Reserve. She found that one of the surest and fastest ways to know whether the United States is in a recession – or headed toward one – is to look at changes in the unemployment rate. Even apparently small shifts can have large implications for the economic outlook.
The Sahm indicator compares the average unemployment rate over the past three months to its lowest reading over the past year. It shows that if the average unemployment rate over the most recent three months is more than 0.5 of a percentage point higher than its lowest three-month average over the preceding 12 months, the U.S. economy is nearly certainly in recession.
the sahm recession indicator, 1970-2019
U.S. uynemployment rate (three-month average)
relative to prior 12-month low
4.5
U.S. recession
4.0
Percentage point difference
3.5
3.0
Proposed recession
indicator threshold
of 0.5 pctg. point
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
-0.5
‘70
‘74
‘78
‘82
‘86
‘90
‘94
‘98
‘02
‘06
‘10
‘14
‘18
probability of a recession by sahm
recession indicator, 1970-2019
Recession
now
Recession
in 3 mo.
Recession
in 6 mo.
Sahm Recession Indicator
(pctg. point increase in unemployment rate)
Less than 0
1%
2%
5%
0 to 0.09
2
5
8
0.10 to 0.19
2
13
23
0.20 to 0.29
11
33
33
0.30 to 0.39
40
40
40
0.40 to 0.49
76
76
76
Greater than or
equal to 0.50
97
97
97
Prob. of recession
at any unemploy.
rate
12
15
19
Recession
in 12 mo.
Recession
in 24 mo.
Sahm Recession Indicator
(pctg. point increase in unemployment rate)
Less than 0
10%
25%
0 to 0.09
20
39
0.10 to 0.19
33
37
0.20 to 0.29
39
39
0.30 to 0.39
40
40
0.40 to 0.49
76
76
Greater than or
equal to 0.50
97
97
Prob. of recession
at any unemploy.
rate
25
38
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: the brookings
institution (data via bureau of labor
statistics; claudia Sahm; real-time
estimates of unemployment rate)
the sahm recession indicator, 1970-2019
U.S. unemployment rate (three-month average) relative
to prior 12-month low
4.5
U.S. recession
4.0
3.5
Percentage point difference
3.0
Proposed recession
indicator threshold
of 0.5 pctg. point
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
-0.5
‘70
‘74
‘78
‘82
‘86
‘90
‘94
‘98
‘02
‘06
‘10
‘14
‘18
probability of a recession by sahm
recession indicator, 1970-2019
Recession
now
Recession
in 3 mo.
Recession
in 6 mo.
Less than 0
1%
2%
5%
Sahm Recession Indicator
(pctg. point increase in unemployment rate)
0 to 0.09
2
5
8
0.10 to 0.19
2
13
23
0.20 to 0.29
11
33
33
0.30 to 0.39
40
40
40
0.40 to 0.49
76
76
76
Greater than or
equal to 0.50
97
97
97
Prob. of recession
at any unemploy. rate
12
15
19
Recession
in 12 mo.
Recession
in 24 mo.
Sahm Recession Indicator
(pctg. point increase in unemployment rate)
Less than 0
10%
25%
0 to 0.09
20
39
0.10 to 0.19
33
37
0.20 to 0.29
39
39
0.30 to 0.39
40
40
0.40 to 0.49
76
76
Greater than or
equal to 0.50
97
97
Prob. of recession
at any unemploy. rate
25
38
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: the brookings institution
(data via bureau of labor statistics; claudia Sahm;
real-time estimates of unemployment rate)
the sahm recession indicator, 1970-2019
U.S. unemployment rate (three-month average) relative to prior 12-month low
4.5
U.S. recession
4.0
3.5
Percentage point difference
3.0
Proposed recession
indicator threshold
of 0.5 pctg. point
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
-0.5
1970
1974
1978
1982
1986
1990
1994
1998
2002
2006
2010
2014
2018
probability of a recession by sahm recession indicator, 1970-2019
Recession
now
Recession
in 3 mo.
Recession
in 6 mo.
Recession
in 12 mo.
Recession
in 24 mo.
Less than 0
1%
2%
5%
10%
25%
Sahm Recession Indicator
(pctg. point increase in unemployment rate)
0 to 0.09
2
5
8
20
39
0.10 to 0.19
2
13
23
33
37
0.20 to 0.29
11
33
33
39
39
0.30 to 0.39
40
40
40
40
40
0.40 to 0.49
76
76
76
76
76
Greater than or
equal to 0.50
97
97
97
97
97
Probability of recession
at any unemploy. rate
12
15
19
25
38
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: the brookings institution (data via bureau
of labor statistics; claudia Sahm; real-time estimates of unemployment rate)
For anyone overwhelmed by the flood of economic numbers – some of them positive, some of them negative – the Sahm indicator is an ingenious new tool.
Unlike recession alarms that rely on the yield curve, or excess bond premiums, or other statistical wizardry, the new indicator requires only basic math.
The trickiest part is finding monthly U.S. unemployment readings. (If in doubt, go to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis site at fred.stlouisfed.org and type in “civilian unemployment rate.") You then have to calculate three-month averages for each month of the past year. Why three-month averages? Because you want to smooth out transient blips in the data.
The reward for this number-crunching is a handy gauge for judging the health of the U.S. economy – and, because of spillover effects, the prospects for Canadian growth, as well.
Basically, the Sahm signal says that the surest warning sign of a recession is a sustained upward tick in unemployment. This makes intuitive sense and is much quicker than waiting for more traditional gauges to flash red.
The National Bureau of Economic Research, the official arbiter of recessions in the United States, took a full year after the financial crisis started before it finally declared in December, 2008, that the country was in recession.
Other signposts of recession, such as the rule of thumb that insists gross domestic product must shrink for two quarters in a row, also require considerable time to register a downturn.
In contrast, the Sahm indicator has “correctly signalled a recession four to five months following the beginning of the recession and has virtually never called a recession incorrectly since 1970,” according to a recent analysis by the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.
The Sahm indicator can also be used to monitor the rising risk of a recession. For instance, if the most recent three-month average unemployment is just 0.2 percentage points higher than its low point over the past year, the chance of a recession in the next year jumps to 39 per cent.
What is noteworthy right now is how upbeat the Sahm indicator is heading into Friday’s jobs numbers. With unemployment between April and June averaging 3.63 per cent, and the lowest three-month average over the preceding year at 3.66 per cent, the Sahm gauge is a hair below zero – minus 0.03 percentage points, to be precise.
That indicates next to no chance that a U.S. recession has already started. It also suggests there is only a low probability (10 per cent) of a recession in the next 12 months and only a modest chance (25 per cent) of one in the next two years.
The Sahm indicator is considerably more optimistic than some alternative gauges. For instance, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York bases its recession probability index on government bond spreads. It puts the odds of a U.S. recession over the next year at nearly 33 per cent – high enough to induce anxiety in many investors.
The Sahm indicator would start to flash a similar level of concern only if the latest three-month average of unemployment moves at least a 10th of a percentage point higher than its lowest level over the past year. At that point, it, too, would indicate a 33-per-cent chance of a recession over the next year.
To register such a warning, U.S. unemployment for July would have to move up to at least 3.9 per cent. A recession would still not be a done deal, however, until the Sahm index passed 0.5 percentage points, which, as things now stand, would mean unemployment readings above 4 per cent for at least three months.
Investors may want to monitor this new recession signal. It offers the chance to update your views on the U.S. economy every month. It is also a useful counterweight to some of the gloomier forecasts out there.