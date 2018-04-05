Scared of rising interest rates? These ETFs are worth a look

Bond ETFs are playing strong defence in 2018, but some are holding up better than others.

The iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB), your basic all-purpose bond ETF, eked out a total return of 0.1 cent in for the first quarter of 2018, while the S&P/TSX composite total return index fell 4.5 per cent. That’s why you hold bonds – they tend to hold their ground when stocks are in retreat.

But there’s a complicating factor in examining the performance of bond ETFs in recent months. It’s the expectation of rising interest rate, which is bad for the price of bonds and bond ETFs. Over the first two months of 2018, the expectation of higher rates drove the price of XBB down 0.7 per cent. Only a rebound in March led to a positive return over the first quarter.

Interested in a bond ETF that protects your portfolio against falling stocks while showing some resiliency in a rising rate environment? Check out an ETF that holds floating rate bonds, where the interest payout adjusts to changes in interest rates. Both the Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF (HFR) and the iShares Floating Rate Index ETF (XFR) made 0.3 per cent in the first quarter.

The yield to maturity minus fees was 1.8 per cent for HFR in early April and 1.4 per cent for XFR, while XBB came in at 2.5 per cent. XBB’s higher yield is a reflection of its greater vulnerability to rising rates. XBB’s duration is 7.4 years, while XFR was 0.2 years and HFR was 0.9. These numbers mean that if rates rose by one percentage point, XBB would theoretically fall by 7.4 percentage points and both XFR and HFR would fall only marginally (the inverse is also possible – falling rates would send prices higher).

The problem with floating rate bonds is that they’re a help for a portfolio when rates are rising. In a falling rate environment, there’s no appeal in holding bonds with declining interest payouts. For that reason, the long-term buy and hold investor should consider a more conventional approach to bonds. Hold short-term bond ETFs with an emphasis on corporate as opposed to government bonds. This approach won’t save you from falling ETF prices if rates rise, but you’ll avoid the worst of it.