Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Cameron Bean sees big opportunities in the Montney formation in Alberta and British Columbia,

“We continue to see the Montney as the top resource play in North America. The lean and liquids-rich natural gas parts of the play have a demonstrated track record of delivering top-tier returns, while the oil window continues to show advances through the use of enhanced completion design. We have updated our company-specific Montney type curves and see strong returns from top to bottom … Despite being well known and long-established, we believe the relatively measured pace of development to date across much of the Montney leaves many years of profitable drilling ahead. We expect the Montney to be a key driver of Western Canadian production growth over the next decade and a hotly contested M&A target over the next 12-24 months. Top exposure. In our view, TOU, TPZ, AAV, ARX, CPG, and WCP offer investors the best high-return organic growth potential in the play.”

Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite believes U.S. equities are set to underperform,

“The US is usually the place to be as global growth slows, but recent outperformance already discounts a sharp slowdown in global PMIs. Valuation (with or without TMT [ technology, media, telecom]) remains extreme. The ‘Magnificent 7′ have accounted for 75 per cent of returns year-to-date and have some potential challenges. Much of relative earnings strength had been due to the dollar weakness that has now reversed. Net corporate buying—a key US support—has fallen sharply”

Mr. Garthwaite recommends overweight positioning in Japanese equities and the emerging markets.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wong noted the ongoing rally in uranium prices,

“Uranium prices rose for a ninth consecutive week, as recent supply challenges remain top[1]of-mind along with steady demand interest from investors and utilities. Last week, the annual World Nuclear Symposium in London was held, where nuclear’s role in the transition to clean energy was highlighted by a positive and constructive tone, while acknowledging there remain hurdles including regulatory and financial limitations (UxC). On the geopolitical front, the Niger coup has resulted in sanctions which have created logistical bottlenecks, and stalled uranium processing operations at Orano, a French supplier, although the mine remains operational (UxC)”

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski seems right on the verge of throwing in the towel on his 2023 target for the TSX,

“Canadian equities continue to struggle to find solid footing — especially relative to their neighbour to the south. In fact, the S&P/TSX has posted only a modest gain for the first eight months of the year, underperforming the S&P 500 by the largest spread since 2015. When we look at historical performance patterns, this underperformance tends to continue through the final four months of the year, suggesting continued choppy performance into year-end. However, despite this sharp underperformance, our view on Canada has not changed. We continue to believe Canada is a clear cross-section of growth, value, and income, which we believe makes Canadian equities a key area of multi-year relative stability … Yes, our 22,500-target price will likely be difficult to achieve based on current price momentum, but in our opinion many key sectors remain poised for a rerating higher when economic and investor confidence returns”

