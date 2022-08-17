A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The Global Economic Outlook and Strategy team at Citi is concerned the market is underestimating short term headwinds,

“We remain concerned about the underlying fundamentals of the global economy. Our sense is that economic performance is likely to be plagued by high inflation, slowing real GDP growth, and rapidly tightening monetary policy for some time to come. Relative to the apparently more sunny view in financial markets, we remain concerned about the possibility of further storms ahead. While our baseline (modal) forecast sees the global economy narrowly avoiding recession, we judge that the risks are skewed heavily to the downside … The key driver of inflation looks to have moved from goods to services. Even so, it’s unclear how long it will take for goods inflation to retreat from its still-lofty levels, or how stubborn services inflation will prove to be … In July, the manufacturing PMI continued its steady downward march. The services PMI also declined markedly, more than erasing its rise in June; this retreat underscores looming concerns about the durability of services spending”

Scotiabank analysts are now very bullish on renewable power stocks,

“Scotiabank GBM analyst Jean-Michel Gauthier notes that TSX Renewable names have been surging in our SQoRE Canada [quantitative] rankings in the last few months, with the recent earnings season results confirming a strong Growth turnaround. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has proven a powerful catalyst for renewed interest in clean energy stories, propelling Momentum higher. With Growth metrics joining the party and the sector offering a high Quality profile, Renewables could offer a solid defensive Growth trade at a time of macro slowdown. As a reminder, BLX entered our Canada Top 30 list at the start of August … Scotiabank GBM analyst Justin Strong adds that we have seen significant interest from investors in the renewable space YTD, with renewable power names outperforming the energy index as well as pipeline and midstream companies over the last month. The renewable group should benefit from an increasing focus on renewables development in the U.S. and energy security concerns, which improve the global outlook of growth for the group. Our favourite names are Boralex, Brookfield Renewable and Northland Power.”

Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at New York-based RB Advisors, warned that market bubbles don’t deflate quickly,

“Bubbles don’t deflate overnight: Rather than rotating portfolios away from bubble assets, investors tend to view the initial price declines as attractive opportunities to buy secular growth at huge discounts. Yet the history of bubbles suggests that they don’t return to being great investments after just six months of selling off. During the Tech crash in 2000-2002 — a bear market which lasted 2.5 years — the NASDAQ 100 Index had 16 distinct bear market rallies exceeding 10% during its 83% decline, with three of those rallies greater than 30% … In seven of the last ten bear markets, it has been better to be late than early. Not only does this tend to improve returns while drastically reducing downside potential, but this approach also gives one more time to assess incoming fundamental data. Because if it’s not based on fundamentals, it’s just guessing.

“As an aside, the only instances in the past 70 years where it has been better to be early were in 1982, 1990 and 2020. But in each of those instances, the Fed had already been cutting interest rates.”

