Scotia: Utilities stocks with renewables exposure will continue to outperform

Analysis by BofA Securities U.S. strategist Savita Subramanian leads to a firm recommendation that investors with longer term time horizons should buy stocks with safe dividends rather than the highest dividends,
“Before companies cut their dividends, yields tend to skyrocket. We are thus ardent supporters of secure, not high, dividend yield strategies. After a company cuts, the underperformance is typically significant and long-lived: with a -10% downside, it takes companies multiple years to find a bottom. How do you avoid the cutters? Look for three things: 1) low leverage ratios; 2) low EPS variability (stable EPS means stable dividends); and 3) low payout ratios (more wiggle room in a downturn).”
Stocks with both safe and significant dividends on her recommended list include Conoco Phillips, Citigroup Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Raytheon Technologies Corp., AIG, Southern Company, Bunge Ltd., Amcor PLC, Exelon Corp., Gilead Sciences Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.
***
Scotiabank’s utilities analyst Andrew Weisel see continued outperformance for North American companies with exposure to renewable power,
"The top seven performers of our 29-stock combined coverage all have a renewables slant. We see two things driving this: ESG funds flows and U.S. election expectations. The former certainly seems sustainable, as companies and investors look to decarbonize their portfolios. However, the latter has the potential to disappoint bulls on the sector in November … Longer term, we see the ongoing shift toward renewables benefiting all electric utilities, as funds may flow into the space given that most utilities are developers, owners, and/or offtakers of renewable capacity… "
For domestic stocks, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Boralex Inc., Northland Power Inc. and TransAlta Renewables Inc. were among the top performers for the third quarter. Boralex and Northland Power are rated Sector Outperform at Scotia. AltaGas Ltd and Fortis Inc. are also rated sector outperform.
***
U.K.-based Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets used an unlikely word to describe markets in 2020 – “normal,”
"Of all the adjectives to describe 2020, ‘normal’ seems pretty far down the list. The year has witnessed a global pandemic and the worst quarter for global growth on record … beyond [the] obvious extremes are the daily disruptions that remain impossible to ignore. The family and friends not seen. The offices sitting empty. The stadiums filled with artificial noise. ..
All this (and more) has made it tempting to think of 2020 as so unusual and extreme that any historical playbook needs to be thrown out the window. Don’t. We think that this current market cycle is surprisingly normal … The argument that ‘this time is different’ is rooted in just how extreme this recession was. But if we look at the way markets performed relative to these extreme data, the pattern is, again, eerily familiar. This recovery has seen its share of ‘unusual’ events, especially the stunning outperformance of the NASDAQ. But plenty of familiar post-recession patterns are on view: EM equities have performed well, the US dollar has weakened, inflation expectations have risen, yield curves have steepened, small caps have outperformed and defensive stocks have lagged. "
***
