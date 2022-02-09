Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie warned bond investors that there is likely more pain to come,

“After a couple of years of massive easing, the global shift in monetary policy is lifting bond yields around the world. The upswing has been visible from Europe to Japan to the United States. In Europe, for instance, German 10-yr yields (0.22%) have not only gained 40 basis points this year, but they’re also back in positive territory for the first time since early 2019. In the U.S., 10-yr bond yields (1.94%; +44 bp) have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while Canadian 10-yr yields have so far increased by 41 bp this year to 1.83%. With yields moving up, bond prices are heading in the opposite direction. Both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index and the FTSE Canada Universe Bond index are suffering relatively heavy losses this year, declining 3.0% and 3.8% (TR), respectively. Unfortunately, bond investors could see more red ink as we believe the uptrend in bond yields will extend. As shown in our upper Chart of the Day, our model pegs the fair value of U.S. 10-yr yields between 2.3% and 2.5% over the next 12-M. While the Canadian bond market has enjoyed a stellar run since the early 80s, we believe it could be in for a second straight annual decline – a first in over 40 years.”

My concern here is less government bonds than corporate debt where large ETFs hold securities that aren’t very liquid.

“Scotia: More pain ahead for bond investors” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities Research Investment Committee provided a succinct summary of the views of the firm’s major strategists (my emphasis),

“After the worst 60/40 drawdown [60 per cent equity, 40 per cent bond portfolios] to start the year since 2009, investors fear an implacable Fed. Michael Hartnett expects a ‘rates shock’ and “recession panic” this year. Savita Subramanian takes a ‘buy some dips’ approach but also highlights risks from QT [ quantitative tightening], inflation, & EPS slowdowns with just 2 per cent upside to her S&P 500 target.

“History may offer some small comfort: the market rose in 12 of the last 13 Fed hiking cycles, including during inflationary periods, and equities averaged +16% (‘72-’74 the exception, -12% return). During prior cycles, macro data typically improved, the rest of the world outperformed the US, and Prudent Yield credit won vs. ‘safe haven’ bonds.

“Ethan Harris believes this macro moment is most similar to 2004-2006. If so, investors should expect emerging markets, midcaps, value, and Prudent Yield to outperform. The key risk to markets would be relentless inflation forcing a shift from a ‘humble’ to an ‘angry’ Fed, with 1972-74 negative returns for equities.”

“BofA: “The key risk to markets would be relentless inflation forcing a shift from a “humble” to an “angry” Fed”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

I mentioned BofA’s concern with lithium supply coming onstream in the coming years, but Citi analyst Oliver Nugent is far more bullish, writing “high lithium prices are here to stay,”

“We forecast an extreme lithium deficit equivalent to 6% of supply during 2022 (equivalent to an oil market deficit of ~6mb/d and a copper deficit of >1mt). EV [electric vehicle] sales are reaching the point of critical mass and we see ~10.7m EV during 2022 driving a 160kt y/y, or 30% y/y, increase in lithium demand. We see the same strong demand growth during 2022 whether using EV output or battery supply chain capacity to estimate lithium demand …

“We see limited downside in prices over the coming year as our higher frequency quarterly balances point to a rebalancing in the market only by 2H’23. Even our bull case for supply does not see the market rebalancing until a year from now. The biggest supply delta ahead is whether SQM can reach its target of ~200ktpa of capacity compared to our base case of ~150kt in 2023. This does have the potential to turn 2023 into a more meaningful surplus, though it should not affect 2022.”

“Citi bullish on lithium” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Oscar Nominations” – The Ringer

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.