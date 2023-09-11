Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

I don’t remember a Canadian bank analyst ever including the phrase “how low can they go?” in a research report, but Scotiabank’s Meny Grauman achieved the feat in How Low Can You Go? Doing the Bank Stock Limbo,

“OUR TAKE: Negative. Canadian bank stocks headed into Q3 earnings season already reflecting low expectations with downward revisions to consensus EPS expectations, and the shares trading at just 9.4 times F2024 consensus earnings. And yet the group as a whole was not able to jump over that low bar, as RY was the lone Big Six bank to beat the Street, and on average EPS estimates continued to head lower (albeit modestly) coming out of reporting season. Although Canadian Bank stocks are already pricing in a mild recession, the group cannot seem to gain momentum as the rate outlook remains highly uncertain. The BoC did leave rates unchanged at its most recent policy meeting last week, but August’s better-than-expected jobs report continued to highlight the upside risks. The clear message from the banks this earnings season was that the operating environment remains challenging as slowing revenue growth puts a big spotlight on expense management. At the same time ROEs are likely to continue to be pressured by still rising capital requirements. BMO remains our favourite name in the space thanks in large part to coming synergies, while TD is our second favourite name thanks to a peer-leading CET1 [regulatory capital] ratio”

***

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson stays adamantly bearish and believes markets are beginning to show typical late cycle behaviour,

“We view this year as an extension of the late cycle period often experienced when the Fed is expected to pause or reverse its hawkish policy stance. As is typical in such periods, multiple expansion has moved ahead of where macro fundamentals dictate fair value to be, placing the burden on a growth reacceleration and/or incremental policy support that’s not already in the price in order to keep multiples elevated … Late cycle/more conservative factors are outperforming once again. Specifically, we note that high cash, low debt and low capex factors have performed well over the last month; long term growth and strong sales/earnings revisions factors are also working. Interestingly, despite the rate move higher since the local peak in equities in late July, growth has outpaced both value and cyclicals. Further, a broad set of early cycle winners have seen relative underperformance recently. In our view, this supports our preference for a late cycle playbook. Overweight Health Care...Health Care has underperformed the market year-to-date but is showing relative strength against other defensive pockets”

***

Citi global economist Nathan Sheets unwittingly supported Mr. Wilson with their update on global growth,

“Our Global Indicators Chartbook shows manufacturing sectors continuing to struggle while services sectors are losing momentum. The global manufacturing PMI ticked up slightly in August but is still contractionary, as it has been since September 2022. Softness in goods demand is also reflected in a range of other indicators including tepid retail sales volumes, industrial production, and global trade. The global services PMI, meanwhile, is still expansionary but has fallen for three consecutive months—signaling that consumers’ post-Covid appetite for services spending is cooling. We fear that languishing manufacturing is starting to restrain services activity. All told, global growth looks likely to slow further in coming quarters. Labor markets though remain tight and wage growth is elevated, keeping services inflation high. DM central banks as a result will hike further or maintain tight policy, while EMs generally look positioned for cautious easing campaigns”

***

Diversion: “The US Is Apparently Backed Up And Running Short on Laxatives” – Gizmodo