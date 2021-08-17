Scotiabank changes top bank stock pick as earnings reporting nears

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BofA Securities monthly survey of portfolio managers saw a distinct turn for the cautious,
“Growth, profit & inflation expectations sink, 84 per cent [of respondents] say taper before year-end … expectations for global growth cut to net 27% [percentage of respondents saying growth estimates will improve from here] (lowest since Apr’20), for profits to 41 per cent (lowest since Jul’20), first time since Jul’20 profit margins expected to fall … 65 per cent say inflation “transitory”, just 4 per cent expect higher CPI in 2022 … Delta variant, asset bubbles, China rising as ‘tail risks’ … allocation to commodities cut to lowest since Nov’20 … health care #1 sector 1st time since Nov’20; tech #2 (still deemed most “crowded trade”), energy UW [underweight] 1st time since Feb’21, materials cut, utilities up … contrarian trades: for “growth scare”…long bonds vs stocks, long staples/utilities vs banks; for “reflation resumption”… "
Fund manager positioning is more often a contrarian indicator than good for investors to follow, but the declining interest in commodities is notable for domestic investors. The chart on page one of the report compares growth expectations and equity allocations and is ominously titles “Macro expectations have rolled over but equity allocation still to follow.”
***
Citi strategist Scott Chronert has updated his list of “value creators” – his top picks in the U.S. small and mid-cap market space, removing Medallia Inc. and replacing it with Boot Barn Holding Inc. The full list is 20 stocks long and features domestically-based Canadian Solar Inc..
The most prominent names on the list include Tripadvisor Inc., Albertsons Companies Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Logitech International SA, Jabil Circuit, Rackspace Technology Inc., Eagle Materials Inc. and H.B. Fuller Co .
***
Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman previewed the earnings reporting season for domestic banks,
“The key topic of interest this quarter will be the pace of the economic recovery and the ability of the delta variant to derail it. While we remain bullish on the banks and believe that even the rise of the delta variant will not ultimately derail the Canadian (for that matter global) economic recovery (an effective vaccine means lockdowns are a last resort), we do think that COVID will most certainly act as a headwind for the stocks. That said, we emphasize that the real issue is heightened uncertainty as the direct impact of the delta variant on results this quarter will be limited to a more modest pace of reserve releases as Management teams increase the probability of their extreme downside scenarios… We make no changes to our recommendations ahead of reporting season, but we do adjust our pecking order. Given the uncertainty surrounding the macro-outlook RY now moves up to our top pick taking the place of CIBC.
***
