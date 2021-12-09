Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The research team at Scotia Capital released Focus 2022: Running Ahead of Inflation with Equities, which outlines the top stocks ideas from their analysts. The report begins with a strategic outline from Hugo Ste-Marie,

“Global growth: Hard not to be optimistic. Economic growth peaked last summer, and a cooling growth rate tends to unnerve investors. Still, “peak growth” doesn’t mean “no growth.” There’s still a tremendous amount of stimulus in the system, which could potentially lead to a slower-than-expected pace of normalization. We believe growth is, thus, likely to surprise to the upside in 2022 and 2023 as the world economy fully re-opens… Be ready to continue to hear about bottlenecks and price pressures next year, but the narrative could change. As we indicated back in October, we are in the eye of the storm regarding supply chain issues. They will surely continue to make headline news for some time, but we believe the situation will gradually improve in 2022… We believe this could help inflation moderate to more palatable levels (3%-4%). If that’s the case, inflation will remain above what we have been used to see in the past decade”

The Canadian stock picks are Empire Co. Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Air Canada, Allied Properties REIT, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Bank of Montreal, Boyd Group Services Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Granite REIT, Interfor Corp., Keyera Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Northland Power Inc., Onex Corp., Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., Parex Resources Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Teck Resources Ltd. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

“Scotia’s top stock picks for 2022″ – (table) Twitter

***

BofA U.S. energy analyst Doug Leggate believes that “unrealistic” expectations for the transition to renewable fuels creates opportunity in the oil and gas sectors,

“Aspirational targets for an energy transition are unrealistic – and risks stopping all new investments in oil and gas as a mistake that needs to be addressed ‘before it is too late.’ We continue to believe the long end of the curve is the critical arbiter of what the market will ultimately be prepared to discount across the US oils. With Brent above $65, we continue to believe the valuation gap with the majority of US oils remains compelling… This week’s remarks at the WPCC 2021 from Saudi Aramco President & CEO Amin Nasser is a sobering note on the need to ensure that the any path to de-carbonization doesn’t create an energy shortage over the next decade.”

Mr. Leggate has buy ratings on APA Corp., Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips , Devon Energy Corp., Diamondback Energy Inc., EOG Resources, EQT Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., Hess Corp., Marathon Petroleum Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ovintiv Inc., Phillips 66, Pioneer Natural Resources, Range Resources Corp. and Valero Energy Corp.

“‘Unrealistic’ expectations for renewable power creates opportunity in oil and gas stocks (BofA)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Matthew Harrison is Morgan Stanley’s biotechnology analyst, but he is also the firm’s primary source of analysis for the potential severity of the Omicron variant. The research department provided a summary of his most recent report,

“MS Research Analyst Matthew Harrison highlights that Alex Sigal’s lab published initial neutralization data on Omicron and based on the report, there was a ~41x reduction in neutralization with the Pfizer (EW, $60 PT) vaccine. Matthew notes that based on his prior work, every 10x reduction in neutralization roughly translates to a 20-point reduction in vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection. Matthew points out that this result would point to some, but limited protection against symptomatic disease. Based on the figure in the paper, while full escape was observed with many samples, Matthew also notes that not all samples had escape with 5/32 samples still achieving some level of neutralization. Matthew views this data as suggesting of a significant drop in vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease (below 50% protection) which is not surprising. While markets await further data from Moderna (EW, $313 PT) and Pfizer, Matthew believes that the likelihood of a variant specific booster is increased”

" MS on Omicron” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

