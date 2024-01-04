Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier sees improvement in the outlook for Canadian banks,

“Canadian Banks — Q4 Results Point to Potential [quantitative] Rankings Turnaround, CM Jumps. Canadian banks reported their fiscal Q4/23 results at the tail end of November and early December, too late to make it into our December [quantitative] updates. Now that results have filtered through, we see early signs of a potential turnaround for the space. Overall gains in [quantitative] rankings outpaced those from their Financials sub-sectors peers or their US bank counterparts. From a style perspective, Growth metrics jumped upward after languishing for most of 2023 at their lowest levels since 2003. Momentum also turned upward (Banks gained 18 per cent from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31 vs. the TSX up 11 per cent). Not all banks rose in our model, but we would single out CM for the largest sequential gains (it also is added to our Top 30 Large Cap list this month on top of being [Scotiabank bank analyst] Meny Grauman’s top pick for 2024 in case of a soft landing)”

***

BofA economist Carlos Capistran provided an summary of the domestic economy designed for a non-Canadian audience,

“The [Bank of Canada] message was the same as in the December 6 monetary policy statement: interest rates are probably high enough, but the governing council is still looking for further and sustained declines in underlying price pressures (i.e., core inflation and wage growth). Remember inflation is stuck above 3.0% with core stuck at 3.5 per cent ... Retail sales were below expectations in October at 0.7 per cent month-over-month (estimate 0.8 per cent). The largest decrease in retail sales was observed at gasoline stations and fuel vendors (down 3.1 per cent). Nonetheless, motor vehicle and parts dealers increased 1.1 per cent. Core retail sales increased 1.2 per cent led by sales at merchandise retailers (up 2.0 per cent). This print shows the economy remains relatively weak, which goes in line with our view of the BoC cutting as soon as core inflation shows a clear downward trend (and wage growth subsides) … Monthly GDP in October was below expectations at 0.0 per cent month-over-month (E. 0.2%, BofA 0.2%) … The October print as well as the flash release for November show the Canadian economy remains weak, in line with our view that growth for 2023 was 1.1% and with our forecasts for GDP growth in 2024 of 0.9 per cent …

***

BMO economists Shelly Kaushik and Sal Guatieri noted that Calgary housing prices continue to climb, bucking the national trend, and Vancouver prices remain resilient,

“Calgary looks to have retained its mantle as the country’s hottest housing market in December, with existing home sales up 14 per cent year-over-year, driven by galloping inflows of migrants. Unlike most of the nation, sales remain well above normal levels … Newcomers are attracted to the city’s relative affordability, which may not last if prices continue to bolt. The benchmark home price is up 10 per cent year-over-year, with investors seeing a 19-per-cent surge on condos… Meantime, Vancouver’s housing market closed out the year quietly beating expectations. At the beginning of 2023, we believed the most expensive city in Canada was poised to experience a meaningful correction, thanks to rising rates and a demographic shift towards more affordable regions… When all was said and done, Greater Vancouver home sales rose 3 per cent in December from a year ago, while benchmark prices increased 5 per cent over the same period”

“Toronto, Vancouver saw home sales drop in 2023, new data show” - The Globe and Mail

***

