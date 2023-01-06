Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank’s strategy team reiterated their investment game plan for 2023,

“Our 2023 game plan remains unchanged for now. We believe better opportunities will arise in the first half of 2023 once the Fed is done, earnings expectations have partially reset, and retail investors have capitulated, i.e., when their asset allocation reaches more extreme levels (at least, levels more in line with bear market bottoms). For now, patience is warranted as the full impact of monetary tightening filters though economic activity, and macro data degrades slowly but surely. All key lead indicators we track continue to point toward a protracted slowdown … With most macro signals still deteriorating and high cash yield, there are no reasons to rush back into equities. November’s bond rally was large enough that, on a relative basis, equities are a tad less unattractive relative to bonds. Still, neither bonds nor equities would be OW on a standalone basis, leaving cash as the sole preferred asset class.”

“Investment Outlook & Game Plan from Scotiabank” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

BofA Securities FX analyst Howard Du is getting more bullish on the loonie,

“The CAD was resilient for most of 2022 but sold off after September as investors focused on the imminent rate hike pause from the Bank of Canada (BoC). The BoC enacted one of the most aggressive hiking paths in 2022 and is likely going to be the first central bank in G10 to pause the tightening cycle. For 2023, our economists see a disinflationary environment for both the US and Canada … With policy rates more anchored in 2023, the market will focus more on relative growth compared to inflation between Canada and the US, in our view. In terms of growth, we expect Canada to have a shallower recession than the US in 2023. We still see 0.5-per-cent year-over-yeaer growth for Canada in 2023, vs a decline of 0.4 per cent year-over-year for the US. The relatively better growth outlook for Canada mainly comes from supportive global energy price … We expect USD/CAD to move to 1.32 [CADUSD US$0.76] by Q1 and to 1.28 [CADUSD US$0.78] by mid-year. We see the pair falling to 1.25 [CADUSD US$0.80] by end of the year”

“BofA constructive on the CAD” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin expects a flat S&P 500 in 2023 with outperformance generated by large cap companies with the highest sales growth,

“The S&P 500 exited bear market territory during 4Q to end the year at 3840, representing a 2022 total return of -18%. Components of the return included +330 bp from greater earnings, -2,275 bp from a 22% contraction in P/E multiple, and +133 bp from dividend income. The index was dragged down by Info Tech (-28%) while Energy (+66%) fared best … Defensives outperformed Cyclicals by 15 pp during 2022 as markets reflected concerns over the possibility of the U.S. economy entering a recession. In our baseline soft landing scenario, zero earnings growth will drive a roughly flat S&P 500 index return in 2023. Our valuation model implies the P/E multiple will remain unchanged at 17x and the index will end the year at 4000″

The 100 largest S&P 500 companies with the highest sales growth are, in order, Tesla Inc., Boeing Co., ServiceNow Inc., Schlumberger, Oracle Corp., Booking Holdings, Mastercard Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Salesforce Inc., Intuit Inc., Starbucks Corp., Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Deere & Co. and Microsoft Corp.

“GS expects large caps with highest sales growth to outperform flat markets in ‘23″ – (table) Twitter

**

