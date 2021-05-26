Scotiabank’s lessons from the 1970s: How Canadian investors can protect portfolios from inflation

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Scotiabank’s lessons from the 1970s: How Canadian investors can protect portfolios from inflation

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC economist Benjamin Tal published Where have all the workers gone? Surging job vacancy rates post-pandemic Tuesday, providing valuable insight,

“In the U.S., employment is still 7.5 million below pre-crisis levels. That’s despite the fact that the economy is opening up quickly and growth is projected to be close to a dazzling 10% annualized this quarter … One of the most significant observations from the US job market has been the meteoric ascent of the job openings rate, which is currently standing at a record high of 5.3% … Many suggest that the lack of day care options for parents (particularly mothers) has made it unfeasible for them to return to work. However, the data suggests that is only a small part of the story. An analysis by PIIE suggests that, overall, parents of young children did not leave the workforce substantially more than other comparable individuals during the crisis … What translates that fear into a decision to stay at home is in many cases the availability of government support that buys time … What will the Canadian experience be? … We have learned that heavy reliance on income support led to increased vacancies in low-paying occupations, while vacancies in countries that adopted the wage-subsidy model are simply a continuation of the trend seen before the crisis — made-worse by increased demand for skilled workers in manufacturing and technology as well as reduced numbers of new immigrants.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Where have all the workers gone? Surging job vacancy rates post-pandemic” – CIBC Economics

See Also: “@SBarlow_ROB BoA from “Labor by the numbers for US stocks” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets published his top trade ideas for the second half of 2021. Unfortunately, most are either too esoteric or difficult to execute for most investors, but there is still guidance to be gleaned,

“Mid-cycle conditions colliding with late-cycle valuations means capped upside for risk assets. We cut credit to EW [equal weight] and prefer HY > IG, Europe > US & Asia. We maintain an OW[overweight] in equities, which still sees a boost from the cycle and better 12-month returns, but trim US, and now prefer Europe and Japan > US. We’re neutral on duration and expect yield curves to steepen modestly. Longer term, we see modest USD strength but no break in the range.

“We like US financials and European equities, US 5s30s [yield] curve steepeners, long NZD/JPY [New Zealand dollar versus Indonesian rupiah] and short USD/IDR, buy US loans vs. HY as reflationary trades. We use high vol premium in S&P 500 (buy put spread collars) and crude (sell strangles) but hedge with credit.”

I’m posting this in part to provide an example of the complexity of hedge fund-facing trade ideas.

Story continues below advertisement

For domestic readers, the key takeaways are that Mr. Sheets expects European and Japanese equities to outperform the S&P 500 and expects rising volatility in U.S. equities and crude prices.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s top 2H macro trade ideas” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategist published Quant Lessons from the 70s – Avoid Quality if Inflation Soars Tuesday (my emphasis),

“For the first time since the 1970s, the macro backdrop could lead to a period where growth and inflation surprise to the upside. High consumer cash balances, low interest rates, a Fed signalling its willingness to tolerate higher inflation, multiple economic sectors coming back online at a time of labour shortage, and supply chain disruptions could maintain inflation on the high side of the 2010s average. Investors thus need to focus on styles that offer a better risk profile at times of unexpected inflation, especially if growth surprises to the upside as well. … U.S. results are clear: avoid Quality, stick to Value/Momentum... avoiding Quality – especially low-volatility and low-beta strategies – while having a Value and Momentum tilt (reacts well to growth surprises and inflation surprises, respectively) gives positive exposure to inflationary surprises while being more agnostic on growth. Sector wise, overweighting Industrials, Financials, and miners at the expense of underweighting Technology and Utilities would also offer the highest odds of outperformance.”

Scotia also noted that dividend strategies underperform in inflationary environments, which is not good news for a lot of Canadian investors. For what it’s worth, I’m not convinced inflation pressures will last beyond early 2022, but I’m following developments closely.

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: “overweighting Industrials, Financials, and miners at the expense of underweighting Technology and Utilities would also offer the highest odds of outperformance” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Man Found Inside Stegosaur Statue Most Likely Died Trying to Retrieve Phone, Spanish Police Say” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies