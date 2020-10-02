Scotiabank’s top 30 Canadian stock ideas

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gautier updated his list of top 30 Canadian stocks, using a proprietary quantitative screen emphasizing value, growth and stock price momentum,
“Lumber and Gold miners are the leaders in Canada, but have started to roll over as Momentum wanes. Among cyclicals, most sectors stalled. Meanwhile, Defensives stabilized as Momentum turned in their favour. Sector-wise, Materials is the highest-ranking sector, followed by Tech, Staples, and Energy.”
The 30 stocks are:
Centerra Gold Inc., Dundee Precious Metals Inc., B2Gold Corp., Alamos Gold Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., Yamana Gold Inc., Interfor Corp., Norbord Inc., Canfor Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Mullen Group Ltd, TFI International Inc., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Stantec Inc., Cargojet Inc., Spin Master Corp, BRP Inc., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Metro Inc., Celestica Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Shopify Inc., Kinaxis Inc., Northland Power Inc,, Real Matters Inc. Granite REIT, Northview Apartment REIT and Altus Group Ltd..
" @SBarlow_ROB BNS top 30 Canadian stock ideas" – (Table) Twitter
See also: " @SBarlow_ROB BNS: Cdn bank stocks stall out in September" – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Bank of America published a recommended list of their own, the “the Top 10 US Ideas for Q4 2020”.
The list features eight buy recommendations – Extra Space Storage, Freeport-McMoran Inc., Alphabet Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly and Co., Medtronic PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Walmart Inc. – and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Waters Corp. as two short ideas.
" @SBarlow_ROB BoA: “the Top 10 US Ideas for Q4 2020” – (table) Twitter
***
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich does not believe the improving trends in corporate earnings revisions can continue,
“Upward revisions as a proportion of total estimate changes are above prior peaks and history does not augur for the pattern to stay aloft. Numbers now are higher than in late 2017 following the Trump tax cuts which bolstered profits at the time, but once north of 70%, there does not appear to be an ability to maintain such advances, especially when C&I [commercial and industrial] lending standards still argue for EBIT margin pressures. When combined with euphoric investor sentiment, one has to wonder if bottom line sluggishness will keep a lid on the S&P 500 index. New layoff announcements and the lack of incremental fiscal stimulus do not suggest that management teams will be ready to bolster late-year projections.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich doesn’t believe U.S. earnings estimates can keep going up” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Column: “The three charts that matter most to investors” – Barlow, Inside the Market
Tweet of the Day:
October 1, 2020
