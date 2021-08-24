 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Scotia’s top picks in REIT sector as investors search for value

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank real estate analyst Mario Saric notes that REIT investors have been moving to a more value-oriented approach and he has adjusted his top picks accordingly. His REIT Stuff report released Monday also includes some valuable information on valuation,

“Our investment philosophy primarily favours Growth over time given our long-standing analysis highlighting NAVPU [net asset value per unit] growth as the predominant driver of REIT total returns (followed by same-property NOI [net operating income] growth and AFFOPU [adjusted funds from operations per unit] growth, in that order)… With that said, we appreciate everything has a price… In a nutshell, when Growth is priced 30%+ higher than Value (on a NAV basis), Value outperforms in the following six months with an 85%+ frequency (closer to 100% if the 10-year GoC yield is moving higher). Conversely, Growth does the same (i.e., frequent outperformance) when the gap is sub-20%... [ gap is currently 29 per cent] … we note the q/q Scotia NAVPU growth in Q2 for Growth versus Value was 13% and 3% … we recommend tactically reintroducing some Value into portfolios heading into the school season … Our top REIT value picks = Allied Properties (still strange for us to think of it as a Value REIT), Dream Office (Normal-course issuer bid should help; we think Office REITs are undervalued), H&R REIT, Northwest Healthcare (global inflation-protected Healthcare assets are in high demand; should show up in NWH unit price eventually).”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Cdn REIT market shifts back towards value (Scotia)’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske details the rise of carbon capture technology in Canada,

“Advantage Energy Ltd.’s (AAV) Entropy Inc. (Entropy) initiated “a formal process to explore alternatives for raising external capital, including a private placement of equity securities”. Net proceeds will “be used to fund the commercial development of Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects using Entropy’s patent-pending process design, Entropy23(TM) solvent, and deep expertise in geological carbon storage.” As outlined in our recent series of notes, we continue to believe CCS will be a very meaningful infrastructure investment and broader environmental transition theme for the foreseeable future … Beyond the Entropy news, for some stock specifics and CCS exposure, we highlight TC Energy (TRP) and Pembina Pipelines (PPL) partnership to build the backbone of Alberta’s CCS infrastructure with the Alberta Carbon Grid, which will look to transport 20m tonnes of CO2 annually by leveraging existing pipelines”

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: Top Cdn picks for carbon capture” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin highlighted the extraordinary asset flows into ESG funds despite the fact there is no broad agreement about how exactly to define the sector,

Story continues below advertisement

“Amid some of the strongest equity inflows on record, ESG flows are a highlight. US equity inflows total $177 billion so far this year, the largest YTD inflows on record. ESG has experienced dramatic growth recently as global assets in ESG-focused funds have doubled over the last 12 months to $1.6 trillion. However, US ESG adoption lags the rest of the world and $900 billion of inflows would be necessary for the US to match the international allocation to ESG-focused funds.”

" @SBarlow_ROB GS: “US equity inflows [to ESG] total $177 billion so far this year, the largest YTD inflows on record”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: " A Superhero Movie That’s Worth Seeing for the Villain Alone” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day: " @ISABELNET_SA GWIM Equity Allocation BofA private clients’ equity allocation remains at record high” – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies