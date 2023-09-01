Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Friday with as traders await key U.S. jobs numbers for signals about about the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. Major European markets were up. TSX futures were firmer ahead of a reading on the broader health of the Canadian economy.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up in the early premarket period. The Nasdaq finished yesterday’s session up 0.11 per cent while the Dow and S&P 500 saw losses. All three saw monthly declines in August. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday down 0.19 per cent and was also negative for the month.

Canadian investors will get a reading on June and second-quarter GDP ahead of the start of trading, with economists forecasting a sharp slowdown in economic growth. Statistics Canada will also offer an early glimpse of growth at the start of the third quarter. The report is the last key piece of data before next week’s Bank of Canada rate decision.

Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC , says that bank’s economists are forecasting annual growth in the second quarter of 0.5 per cent, below the Bank of Canada’s 1.5-per-cent forecast in the July monetary policy report. She also said RBC is forecasting a contraction of 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, compared with the central bank’s projection of a 1.5-per-cent gain in that three-month period.

“It is worth reminding that the prior strong first-quarter GDP data (including the strong consumption data) was an important reason for the resumption of the BoC’s rate hikes in June,” Ms. Lignos said.

“Thus, this upcoming GDP report carries a sizable risk heading into next week’s rate decision – our current base case is for the BoC to hold next week and the rest of this year.”

In the U.S., markets will get U.S. non-farm payrolls figures for August before the start of trading. That report is also being closely watched for hints about what the Fed is likely to do in the months ahead. Markets are expecting the central bank to hold rates at its meeting later this month but are divided on whether there will be another hike before the end of the year.

Economists are expecting that the U.S. economy created 170,000 new jobs last month, down from 187,000 in July. If forecasts prove correct, it would be the lowest monthly gain since late 2020.

“If today’s non-farm payrolls report shows a similarly modest slowdown in the rate of jobs growth [as recent other recent U.S. economic data], then there is a very real sense that we could see further gains in stock markets, as bets increase that the Federal Reserve may well be done when it comes to further rate hikes,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“At the very least it could go some way to signalling a pause as the US central bank looks to assess the effects recent rate hikes are having on the U.S. economy.”

On the corporate side, shares of Lululemon were up more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the athletic-wear maker hiked its annual sales forecast for a second time on Thursday and said it sees “no change” in customer behaviour for its products. The Vancouver-based company now expects full-year 2023 revenue between US$9.51-billion and US$9.57-billion, compared with its prior estimate of US$9.44-billion to US$9.51-billion.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.03 per cent while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.15 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47 per cent in morning trading.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.28 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices were on track for a weekly gain, snapping a two-week losing streak, as tighter supply underpins prices.

The day range on Brent was US$86.74 to US$87.34 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$83.46 to US$84.15. WTI is up about 5 per cent for the week so far, while Brent has gained about 3 per cent.

“There is mounting speculation that Saudi Arabia intends to extend its unilateral reduction of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into October,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“This move is expected to constrain global supply availability further, potentially leading to significant reductions in oil inventories.”

That move would add to cuts by the OPEC+ group. As well, Reuters reports that Russia, the world’s second largest oil exporter, has also agreed with OPEC+ partners to cut oil exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Gold prices, meanwhile, looked set for a second consecutive weekly gain amid easing market expectations for further Fed rate hikes this year.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,943.11 per ounce by early Friday morning and was headed for a more than 1.4-per-cent weekly gain after prices hit one-month highs on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,969.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was hovering around the 74-US-cent market in early trading while its U.S. counterpart pulled back and was headed to a weekly loss.

The day range on the loonie was 73.93 US cents to 74.13 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar fell roughly 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month, but was up 0.75 per cent for the last five days ahead of the North American open.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of currencies, eased 0.12 per cent to 103.61 on Friday, bringing declines this week to 0.53 per cent, according to figures from Reuters. It posted its strongest monthly performance in August in three months, with a gain of 1.7 per cent, the news agency reported.

The euro was little changed at US$1.0858 after falling 0.74 per cent on Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 4.108 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian real GDP for Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for June.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press