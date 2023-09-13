Equities

Wall Street futures slipped early Wednesday with a key reading on U.S. inflation due later in the morning and crude prices continuing to hold recent gains. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were slightly weaker.

In the early premarket period. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were in the red. All three are coming off a losing session yesterday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index bucked the trend, finishing up 0.2 per cent with the energy sector advancing more than 2 per cent.

U.S. inflation figures, due ahead of the North American open, will be key Wednesday with economists expecting to see core inflation cool, while the headline reading is forecast to remain elevated at an annual rate of 3.6 per cent. The report comes ahead of next week’s interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Markets are expecting the central bank to hold steady although a recent jump in crude prices has again drawn concerns about persistent inflationary pressures.

“So far this week, the U.S. stock indices are barely keeping themselves in positive territory, and this is despite the fact that most traders believe that the Fed will not increase the interest rate this month,” Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer with Zaye Capital Markets, said.

“The fact that there could be another interest rate hike by the Fed next month is keeping traders very nervous, and it is in this context that today’s U.S. CPI is of high importance.”

He said, if the annual U.S. inflation rate comes in closer to July’s reading of 3.1 per cent, that could boost traders confidence and lead to a rally in U.S. markets.

“On the flip side, if the US CPI number comes much hotter than the current anticipation and the reading goes beyond the expectation of 3.6 per cent, then all bets will be off,” he said.

In Canada, investors will get results from discount retailer Dollarama ahead of the start of trading.

Elsewhere, The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet reports SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is changing its name to AtkinsRéalis as the Canadian engineering giant tries to forge a new corporate identity and move on from years of turmoil. Executives and company directors concluded the time is right to rebrand in order to reflect a significant shift in strategy, operations and internal culture after a decade of crisis, said chief executive officer Ian Edwards.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.71 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.62 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.09 per cent, reversing early gains.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher, trading near their best levels in 10 months, as the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency suggested a tight market will continue through to the end of the year.

The day range on Brent was US$91.99 to US$92.84 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$88.73 to US$89.64. Both benchmarks gained about 2 per cent on Tuesday and managed their highest levels since late 2022.

“The late-August and early-September rally [in crude prices] was quite powerful and if we have now seen a break higher after consolidation, it will also be interesting to see whether that momentum continues or it faces more resistance,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

Early Wednesday, the IEA stuck by estimates for demand growth and said the extension of voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and Russia would continue a market deficit through the final quarter of this year.

“But from September onwards, the loss of OPEC+ production, will drive a significant supply shortfall through the fourth quarter,” it said in its monthly oil report.

Last week, OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd to year’s end.

Elsewhere, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,910.30 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, having touched its lowest level since Aug. 25 at US$1,906.50 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures slid 0.1 per cent to US$1,933.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly, supported by higher crude prices but held back by tentative global risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart edged up.

The day range on the loonie was 73.65 US cents to 73.81 US cents in the predawn period. The loonie was up about 0.52 per cent against the greenback over the past five days as of early Wednesday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six peers, was up 0.1 per cent at 104.70, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.0742 ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday. Britain’s pound declined 0.3 per cent to $1.2454, on track for its biggest daily drop in a week.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.302 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for August.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press