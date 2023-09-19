Equities

Wall Street futures were up modestly early Tuesday as traders await tomorrow’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were positive with crude prices higher and fresh inflation figures due before the start of trading.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just above break even. All three finished Monday’s session marginally higher. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday down 0.63 per cent.

In Canada, investors will get a reading on August inflation before the start of trading with economists expecting to see an increase in price pressures, partly as a result of higher energy costs. In July, the annual rate of inflation rose to 3.3 per cent from June’s 2.8 per cent. June was marked the first time the annual rate of inflation fell with the Bank of Canada’s target range for the first time since March 2021.

“Canadian inflation is poised to accelerate for a second consecutive month after hitting a two-year low in June,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a note.

“Our call would push the yearly rate up six ticks to 3.9 per cent, a four-month high,” he said. “The Bank of Canada’s core inflation metrics are expected to remain about steady in August...Overall, this report will keep the BoC on alert to rising inflation expectations, and do nothing to dissuade the belief that underlying price pressures will take time to ease.”

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, which will culminate in Wednesday’s policy announcement. Markets are expecting the central bank to hold steady but will listening closely to comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell about future moves after a strong run of U.S. economic data.

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports this morning that Unifor union negotiators extended their midnight strike deadline for 24 hours after receiving a last-minute offer from Ford Motor Co. Unifor announced the extension at 1:38 a.m. ET on Tuesday after receiving what it called a “substantive offer” from Ford. Talks continued through the early morning hours on Tuesday. The extension pushes back the strike deadline to Tuesday at midnight.

Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX slid 0.11 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.18 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.87 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.37 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up for a fourth session and sat near 10-month highs with supply concerns continuing to dominate.

The day range on Brent was US$94.48 to US$95.33 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$92.18 to US$92.95.

“This oil rally has been relentless and I’m not seeing any signs of exhaustion yet,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“A 15-per-cent rally in the space of around three weeks to trade at levels not seen since last November and not far from triple figures, it’s been an impressive move and there could be more to come.”

Supply worries remain a driving factor after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary output curbs through to the end of the year. As well, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Monday U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is on track to fall to 9.393 million barrels per day in October, exacerbating supply concerns, Reuters reported. That would mark three months of declines in a row.

Later Tuesday, markets will get weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government figures follow on Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,930.39 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, but hovered near its highest since Sept. 5 hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to US$1,951.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart pulled back somewhat but still held not far from its best levels in six months.

The day range on the loonie was 74.09 US cents to 74.39 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie was up 0.75 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past five days as of early Tuesday morning.

“G10 currencies have traded in extremely tight ranges overnight,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.10 per cent at 105.10 in the predawn period. Last week, the index touched its highest level in six months and continues to trade not far from that level.

The euro, meanwhile, rose by as much as 0.4 per cent at one point on Monday to nudge at US$1.07 and, by Tuesday, had retained most of those gains, trading flat on the day at US$1.069, according to figures from Reuters.

Japan’s yen hit a 10-month low of 147.95 per U.S. dollar last week and by Tuesday, was not far off that mark, flat on the day at 147.63, Reuters reported. The Bank of Japan holds its next policy meeting later this week.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was flat at 4.319 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Maplebear Inc, the parent of grocery delivery app Instacart, disclosed on Monday it fetched a US$9.9-billion fully diluted valuation after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicated range. The valuation is a fraction of the US$39-billion value that investors assigned to Instacart in a private fundraising round in March 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which pushed consumers to order groceries at home. The IPO was priced at US$30 per share after the company marketed it with a range of US$28 to US$30 per share. That range had been revised upwards from US$26 to US$28 per share, following strong investor demand. -Reuters

Economic news

830 am ET: Canadian consumer price index for August.

830 am ET: Canadian household credit for July

830 am ET: U.S. housing starts and building permits.

145 pm ET: BoC Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki speaks at the University of Regina

With Reuters and The Canadian Press