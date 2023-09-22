Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Friday but indexes were on track for sharp weekly losses as interest-rate uncertainty dominates sentiment. Major European markets were mostly lower. TSX futures were modestly positive.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat above break even in the early predawn period. All three closed down more than 1 per cent on Thursday. The Nasdaq was off more than 3 per cent heading into Friday’s session while the S&P 500 was off more than 2 per cent. The Dow is down about 1.6 per cent for the week. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 2.09 per cent yesterday and is down about 3.9-per-cent for the week so far.

“The recent shift in the Federal Reserve’s tone has left its mark on various segments of the capital markets, and even the oil market rally is getting capped despite the markets being short 3 million barrels in Q4,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“As we approach the end of this week, the market narrative has reverted to the complex dynamics observed in early August.”

This week, the Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged but signalled the possibility of another increase before the end of the year and suggested borrowing costs will remain higher for longer. A slew of other global central banks also met through the week with the Bank of England opting to move to the sidelines after a lengthy campaign of increases.

On Friday, Canadian investors will get a reading on July retail sales. Economists are expecting to see an increase of 0.4 per cent for the month after June’s 0.1-per-cent increase. Excluding autos, sales are seen rising 0.3 per cent in July. Earlier this week, Statistics Canada said Canada’s annual rate of inflation jumped to 4 per cent in August, higher than market forecasts.

“RBC Economics expects retail sales to show minimal change from the prior month, in line with Statcan’s preliminary estimate of [a gain of] 0.4 per cent,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“By our count, auto sales declined on a seasonally-adjusted basis in each of July and August, suggesting some downside risk to near-term retail sales.”

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that a Magna International Inc. joint venture in Michigan has laid off 650 employees as the automotive industry braces for widening strikes by the United Auto Workers union in the United States. LM Manufacturing LLC, 49 per cent owned by Magna, supplies seats to Ford Motor Co.’s Bronco factory near Detroit, where workers went on strike last week. UAW members are also on strike at two other U.S. factories, owned by Stellantis NV and General Motors Co., as the union pushes for new collective agreements.

Overseas, the pan-European was down 0.29 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.28 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.52 per cent after the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.28 per cent, reversing losses seen earlier in the session.

Commodities

Crude prices were positive on supply concerns following news of a Russian ban on fuel exports, but were still on track for a modest weekly decline.

The day range on Brent was US$93.22 to US$93.96 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$89.54 to US$90.41. Both benchmarks are negative for the week to this point after adding more than 10 per cent over the last three weeks on the back of OPEC+ supply curbs.

Prices were underpinned late in the week on news that Russia would temporarily ban exports of gasoline and diesel to all countries outside a circle of four ex-Soviet states to support the domestic market. That helped offset demand worries after the Fed suggested interest rates would remain higher for longer.

“Trading remained choppy amid a tug-of-war between supply fears that were reinforced by a Russian ban on fuel exports and worries over slower demand due to tighter monetary policies in the United States and Europe,” Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd., said, according to a Reuters report.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,925.40 per ounce, by early Friday morning, having posted its biggest daily drop since Sept. 5 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,946.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was positive in early trading while its U.S. counterpart looked set for its tenth weekly advance.

The day range on the loonie was 74.10 US cents to 74.30 US cents ahead of the North American open. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.52 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the last five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, rose 0.16 per cent to 105.55 on Friday, according to figures from Reuters. The index was headed to a modest weekly gain, which would make 10 consecutive weeks of advances.

Japan’s yen, meanwhile, dropped as low as 148.42 to the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan held steady on monetary policy. The BOJ held interest rates at -0.1 per cent on Friday and said it would continue to support the economy as it looks to temper inflation.

Britain’s pound was down 0.24 per cent at US$1.2266. Sterling hit a six-month low against the greenback on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised markets by holding steady on interest rates.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.478 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Canada’s biggest steelmaker Stelco Holdings is pursuing a bid for U.S. Steel Corp, adding to a growing list of suitors for the iconic American company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. U.S. Steel’s shares were up more than 1 per cent in premarket trading. Stelco is seeking to purchase the entire company as it looks to increase its portfolio of steelmaking assets and boost its share of the market for supplying metal to the automotive sector, according to the report. The Canadian company is in talks with a potential partner on its bid, Bloomberg News reported. U.S. Steel declined to comment, while Stelco did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ requests for comment. -Reuters

Microsoft’s restructured US$69-billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard “opens the door” to the biggest ever gaming deal being cleared, Britain’s antitrust regulator said on Friday. Microsoft announced the deal in early 2022, but it was blocked in April by Britain’s competition regulator, which was concerned the U.S. tech giant would gain too much control of the nascent cloud gaming market. In August, “Call of Duty” maker Activision agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment in a new attempt to win over the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). -Reuters

Amazon said on Friday that Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements from early 2024. Amazon said the advertisements will be introduced in the United States, the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year. -Reuters

Economic news

830 am ET: Canadian retail sales for July.

945 am ET: S&P Global PMIs for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press