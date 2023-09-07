Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Thursday with inflation and interest rates remaining on the radar. Major European markets were mixed after a weak start. TSX futures were down with investors awaiting remarks from the head of the Bank of Canada later in the day.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater in the early premarket period. All three saw losses again on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq losing more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.92 per cent, its biggest decline in three weeks.

A surprisingly strong reading on the health of the U.S. services sector has added pressure to stocks this week. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.5 last month. Markets were expecting a reading closer to 52.5. A measure of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased.

“The strong ISM data bolstered the speculation that the Federal Reserve could opt for another rate hike before the year end and keep the rates at restrictive levels for longer,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

In this country, Bank of Canada’ Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to deliver an economic progress report later today in Calgary. Mr. Macklem’s remarks will be published on the bank’s website at 1:55 p.m. ET.

The address come a day after the central bank held interest rates steady following increases in June and July. However, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that the central bank also said it remains concerned about stubborn inflation and warned of future rate increases if consumer prices begin to accelerate again.

On the corporate side, Quebec-based convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its net earnings for the first quarter of its financial year were US$834.1-million, down from US$872.4-million a year earlier. Earnings per diluted share were 85 US cents, unchanged from a year ago. The results were released after markets closed on Wednesday.

Canadian investors will also get earnings this morning from Ski-Doo-maker BRP Inc.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.03 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.28 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.75 per cent, ending an eight-day winning streak. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.34 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were slightly lower as demand concerns offset the impact of planned OPEC+ production curbs, announced earlier this week.

The day range on Brent was US$90.07 to US$90.89 in the early premarket period. The range West Texas Intermediate was US$86.91 to US$87.74.

Traders were sifting through mixed economic data from China Thursday which showed a decline in exports of 8.8 per cent in August, while imports slumped 7.3 per cent. However, crude imports to one of the world’s top consumers of oil jumped more than 30 per cent.

Later in the session, investors will get weekly U.S. government inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The report is delayed by a day due to Monday’s market holiday.

Late Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks fell by 5.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 1.

Gold prices were near their weakest level in about a week as the U.S. dollar held near recent highs. Spot gold was mostly flat at US$1,917.50 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to US$1,942.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker in early trading while its U.S. counterpart continued to hover near its best levels in six months against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.23 US cents to 73.38 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie touched a five-month low on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates unchanged.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 104.91, holding on to some of its gains from the previous session after hitting a six-month peak as the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August, according to Reuters.

Britain’s pound slid 0.3 per cent to US$1.2472, hitting a three-month low.

The Australian dollar was little changed at US$0.6386, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.2 per cent at US$0.5881. Both are trading near their recent 10-month lows.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 4.268 per cent.

More company news

BlackBerry forecast a 21.4-per-cent decline in its second-quarter revenue due to weakness in the Canadian technology company’s cybersecurity segment, sending its U.S.-listed shares nearly 10-per-cent lower in extended trading on Wednesday. In its preliminary results announcement for the quarter, the company said it expects revenue of about US$132-million, compared with US$168-million last year. Four analysts polled by LSEG expect BlackBerry to report sales of US$156.9-million. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q2.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q2.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks in Calgary

With Reuters and The Canadian Press