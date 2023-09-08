Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Friday and were on track for weekly losses as investors await rate decisions in the weeks ahead from a number of world central banks including the Federal Reserve. Major European markets struggled to hold early gains. TSX futures were modestly weaker with fresh employment numbers due this morning.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded near the flat line. The Nasdaq and S&P both saw losses on Thursday while the Dow managed a 0.17-per-cent gain. All three were negative for the week so far, with the Nasdaq off roughly 2 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday down 0.47 per cent and was down 1.9 per cent heading into Friday’s session.

“The overall mood amongst investors does appear to be becoming gloomier, however despite recent price moves we’re still within the price ranges we’ve been in over the past 6 months,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“With some key central bank meetings looming in the next 2 weeks we might find the catalyst that breaks us out of these choppy ranges.”

The Federal Reserve’s next rate decision is due Sept. 20. Markets are widely expecting the central bank to hold rates steady although there remains some debate about whether another hike is in the cards by the end of the year. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England also meet in coming weeks.

In Canada, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank’s 2-per-cent inflation target “is now in sight” and that interest rates “may be sufficiently restrictive,” but warned that his team could raise rates again if consumer price growth remains stubborn. Mr. Macklem spoke Thursday afternoon, a day after the central bank kept rates unchanged but also indicated that it would act if necessary to contain inflation.

Early Friday, markets will get August employment figures from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting to see a further signs of a slowdown in hiring.

“RBC Economics is forecasting a small increase of 12,000 August employment,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC said.

“That wouldn’t be large enough to prevent a fourth consecutive tick higher in the unemployment rate to 5.6 per cent (previously 5.5 per cent) given surging population growth and it would be further evidence that labour market headwinds are building.”

He noted the job-switching rate has been trending lower, something that typically happens when labour markets weaken.

“The share of involuntary part-time workers has also inched up since early 2023 and labour demand is continuing to slow, with June job vacancies dropping to their lowest level in 2 years,” he said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.37 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.44 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.16 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices were little changed in early trading but remained on track for weekly gains.

The day range on Brent was US$89.30 to US$90.15 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$86.15 to US$86.95. Heading into Friday’s session both benchmarks were up about 1 per cent.

Both hit their best levels in 10 months early this week on news that Saudi Arabia and Russia would extend voluntary supply cuts through to the end of the year.

“Energy traders are overthinking the recent rally as the global market supply deficit will easily remain despite some of the soft data points we are seeing across Asia and Europe,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note.

“Oil is overbought, but then again so is the U.S. dollar. The oil price rally might be able to extend if optimism grows that China has found a bottom.”

On Thursday, figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the fourth consecutive week, with inventories down more than 6 per cent in the last month, Reuters reported.

Crude inventories fell by 6.3 million barrels. Analysts had expected a decline closer to 2.1 million barrels.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to US$1,924.30 per ounce by early Friday morning, but was set for a 0.7-per-cent weekly decline. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,948.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly higher early Friday morning while its U.S. counterpart pulled back against world currencies but was still on track for its best weekly winning streak in nine years.

The day range on the Canadian dollar was 73.03 US cents to 73.25 US cents in the early premarket period. The dollar is down about 0.56 per cent this week against the greenback.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a group of world counterparts, was off 0.1 per cent at 104.93 but remained not far from the previous session’s six-month high of 105.15, according to figures from Reuters.

The index was on track to extend its gains into an eighth consecutive week, and is up 0.6 per cent so far, the news agency said.

The euro was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.0707 after touching three-month low of US$1.0686 during the previous session. The euro is on track for its eighth consecutive week of losses against the greenback.

Britain’s pound was trading at US$1.2496 and was down about 0.7 per cent for the week so far.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 2.42 per cent.

More company news

Rogers Communications said on Thursday it is pricing in a $3-billion bond offering to repay short-term debt and other borrowings. Rogers is selling its Canadian dollar-denominated senior bond in four parts, the telecoms company said in a statement, adding that the longest tranche of the offering, due for 2033, is priced at $1-billion of 5.9% senior bonds. In March, Canada approved Rogers’ buyout of Shaw Communications after securing binding commitments to pay financial penalties if it failed to create new jobs and invest to expand its network. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian capacity utilization for Q2.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for July.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds from Q2.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press