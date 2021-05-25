She’s 50, single and expects $500,000 from the sale of a house - what should she do with the money?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

She’s 50, single and expects $500,000 from the sale of a house - what should she do with the money?

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The question of the year in personal finance is shaping up to be this: What do you do with the proceeds from selling a house after the stunning price increase of the past 12 months?

I see a definite uptick in the number of readers asking about this. The most recent inquiry comes from a 50-year resident of a city just outside Toronto who expects to have $500,000 from the sale of her home. She’s 50 years old and four years from retirement from a municipal job. “I’m single and not sure if I will rent or buy another home,” she adds. “I don’t have a financial adviser, either.”

There’s an obvious answer here: Keep the money safe in high-rates savings accounts and/or guaranteed investment certificates. But these are exciting days in the investing world. With the price of all kinds of assets rising over the past 12 months, it’s tempting to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds and, for the adventurous, crypto currency.

Story continues below advertisement

For a bunch of reasons, it seems like this reader should avoid taking any risk with that $500,000. For one thing, she comes across like a newcomer to investing. Now, after a huge run-up in asset prices, is a terrible time to venture out as a rookie investor.

Second, she’s not sure about her next move in the housing market. If she wants to buy, she may well need every cent of that $500,000 for her next home. There’s too much risk of losing money outside of savings products and GICs.

Third, this reader is looking ahead to retirement in a few years. The proceeds from selling her house could be an important part of her retirement plan if not used to buy another home. In fact, now would be an ideal time to consult a financial planner about retirement and how that $500,000 could best be deployed.

A practical comment on putting the $500,000 to work: If you’re using high rate accounts and GICs for the proceeds of a house sale, it’s because you value security. For that reason, it makes sense to keep your money protected by deposit insurance.

Ontario credit unions are worth a thought because their provincial deposit insurance plan covers up to $250,000 for non-registered accounts, while registered accounts have unlimited coverage. This compares to a maximum of $100,000 at banks that are members of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. Manitoba credit unions, many of which operate online banks with attractive rates, have a provincial plan with unlimited coverage on all deposits.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies