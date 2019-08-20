 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Shopify stock surges, company now has higher market value than BCE

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Shopify stock surges, company now has higher market value than BCE

Tim Shufelt Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In becoming a rising force in global e-commerce, Shopify Inc.’s stock has caught fire, and on Tuesday the company passed venerable BCE Inc. in stock market value.

The Canadian software company’s shares are up by 164 per cent so far this year, trouncing all the U.S. internet behemoths and capturing the attention of the market’s biggest growth and tech investors.

Already larger than some better-known American peers, including eBay Inc., Shopify’s scorching rally has also vaulted it into the ranks of Canadian corporate elite.

Story continues below advertisement

Its $56.2-billion market capitalization makes it the country’s 10th largest public listing, surpassing media and telecom giant BCE and closing just shy of $500 a share on Tuesday.

“I think people are starting to get the disruption now,” said Ron Shuttleworth, a partner at Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial and a veteran of the Canadian tech sector.

“They’re not trying to be a retailer like Amazon or eBay. These guys are retail enablers. I just hope they can maintain the momentum.”

If the company can’t maintain its torrid pace of expansion, shareholders could be forced to endure a painful reckoning. Like many fallen growth names before it, Shopify’s sky-high valuation could make for a long drop if fortunes change. The company trades at more than 20 times next year’s revenue estimate and has yet to report an annual profit.

For more than 800,000 internet merchants, however, Shopify has become the platform of choice to sell everything from socks to coffee.

“It’s the democratization of e-commerce,” Mr. Shuttleworth said. “You strap on this little e-commerce engine, and you’re off to the races.”

The company has been steadily adding new features to its core offering, including an integrated credit-card payment processor launched last year, and most recently, a fulfilment network, giving its clients shipping and warehousing capabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

While still dwarfed by the likes of Amazon.com Inc., Shopify’s rapid growth in market share and revenues show no sign of slowing.

“Shopify is capturing more of the e-commerce opportunity, in domestic and international markets,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber said in a recent note.

Last year, the company’s sales exceeded US$1-billion for the first time. Now, Shopify is on track to double that top line by next year.

Despite Shopify’s lack of profit, many investors are willing to pay for growth over earnings.

Many other prominent internet companies spent years putting up red ink for the sake of building market share.

“For people that missed the rise of Amazon or Google, this looks like one of those opportunities,” said Jeff Parent, chief investment officer at Castlemoore Inc., which owns shares of Shopify.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm,” he said.

Meanwhile, the enthusiasm for the FAANG stocks – Facebook Inc., Amazon, Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. – has waned somewhat.

As a group, those stocks are trading about 16 per cent below their 2018 peak, forcing many tech and growth investors to broaden their horizons.

As more investors get on board, Shopify’s valuation makes it one of the most expensive cloud-based stocks on the market.

“You’re paying for the next six to eight years of tremendous growth right now,” said John Zechner, president of wealth management company J. Zechner Associates.

“If you go long the stock, you’d better hope they don’t have any disappointments along the way.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter