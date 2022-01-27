For the month ending Jan. 25, short sellers pulled back a bit from bearish bets on the direction of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), as proxied by the short position in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF (XIU-T) edging down from 72.7 million to 67.3 million units. The XIU’s percentage of float sold short also inched down, from 21 per cent to 19.8 per cent.

Companies targeted by activist short sellers

Breakout Point GmbH recently reported on the global trades of activist short sellers for 2021. In the case of Canada, 12 companies were targeted in 2021, compared to 16 in 2020. Activist short sellers publish sell recommendations on companies and disseminate their bearish views through social and/or conventional media channels.

This group of short sellers was very successful in 2021: shares in the 12 targeted Canadian companies are all down, with an average decline of 53.1 per cent. The average drop for the 135 companies targeted globally (mostly in the United States) was 42.1 per cent. Night Market Research had the best call in Canada with its short position in Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. tumbling by 87.5 per cent.

The 12 Canadian companies target by activist short sellers in 2021 COMPANY TICKER % CHANGE IN STOCK PRICE DATE SELL REPORT RELEASED ACTIVIST SHORT SELLER Exro Technologies Inc. EXRO-T -48.8 Mar. 2 Mariner Mountain Valley HD MVMD-CN -87.5 Mar. 25 Night Market WELL Health Tech. WELL-T -33.9 Apr. 23 Grizzly PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PYR-T -42.4 Apr. 28 Mariner Cielo Waste Corp. CMC-T -73.8 Ma. 28 Night Market Reconnaissance Energy RECO-T -56.0 Jun. 24 Viceroy Flora Growth Corp. FLGC-T -81.0 Aug. 26 White Diamond Lightspeed Commerce LSPD-T -58.6 Sept. 29 Spruce Point Peak Fintech Group Inc. PKK-T -40.0 Oct. 4 Grizzly The Metals Company TMC-T -59.9 Oct. 6 Bonitas Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI-T -13.4 Nov. 18 Blue Orca Nuvei Corp. NVEI-T -42.1 Dec. 8 Spruce Point Source: Breakout Point

Short sales by the Canada Pension Plan

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has established short positions in the shares of quite a few companies on behalf of Canadians and their retirements. According to fintel.io, there are at least four significant CPPIB trades where the percentage of a company’s market capitalization sold short is relatively high: Aixtron SE (2.6 per cent), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (2.6 per cent), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (2.2 per cent), and Danimer Scientific Inc. (1.9 per cent).

The short interest in these four companies were established on European stock markets. CPPIB’s positions in Virgin Galactic and Danimer Scientific stock were raised substantially in January. Their prices both fell by more than 35 per cent during the month.

We know about these four trades because there is a regulatory requirement in Europe for short sellers to disclose positions above a given threshold. Markets in North America do not have the same reporting requirement, so the CPPIB’s short positions on the TSX or in the United States are not as easily available.

Largest short positions by percentage of float

Data analytics firm S3 Partners identifies companies with the highest percentage of float sold short. Many of the Canadian companies in the top 20 for this month have carried over from the previous month, led once again by Air Canada (33.6 per cent). For this month, newcomers are: Silver Elephant Mining Corp., Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Horizons US Dollar ETF and Lithium Americas Corp.

Canopy Growth and Lion Electric saw noteworthy jumps in their short positions while iShares S&P/TSX Energy ETF and Sundial Growers Inc. saw noteworthy declines. Short squeeze candidates are Silver Elephant Mining Corp. and Briacell Therapeutics Corp., given the substantial price increases in their stocks year-to-date.

Top 20 short positions by percentage of float (Jan. 25) COMPANY % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Air Canada AC-T 33.67 Canopy Growth Corp. WEED-T 25.82 Lion Electric Co. LEV-T 22.59 iShares S&P/TSX Energy ETF XEG-T 20.24 Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ELEF-T 20.21 iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T 19.85 Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB-T 19.77 Hexo Corp. HEXO-T 19.59 Meta Materials Inc. MMAT-Q 16.06 Exco Technologies Ltd. XTC-T 14.8 Fidelity Int High Dividend ETF FCID-T 14.31 Ballard Power Systems BLDP-T 13.78 Tilray Inc. TLRY-T 13.7 Energy Fuels Inc. EFR-T 13.4 Horizons Us Dollar ETF DLR-T 13.27 Briacell Therapeutics Corp. BCT-T 13.13 Dirtt Environmental Solutions DRT-T 13.09 Morguard REIT MRT-UN-T 12.59 Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL-Q 12.58 Lithium Americas Corp. LAC-T 12.57 Source: S3 Partners

Largest increases in short positions by dollar value

During the month to Jan. 25, mostly financial and resource companies had the largest increases in short sales by dollar amount.

Top 20 increases in short positions by dollar value (Jan. 25) COMPANY TICKER INCREASE IN SHORT POSITION ($MIL) TD Bank TD-T $728.4 CIBC CM-T $667.8 Canadian Natural Resources CNQ-T $578.5 TC Energy Corp. TRP-T $541.4 Bank of Montreal BMO-T $410.6 Enbridge Inc. ENB-T $393.3 Royal Bank of Canada RY-T $346.5 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T $284.5 Manulife Financial MFC-T $262.4 Natl Bank of Canada NA-T $208.9 Cenovus Energy CVE-T $204.3 First Quantum Minerals FM-T $199.1 BMO S&P/TSX Banks ETF ZEB-T $196.9 Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T $189.4 Teck Resources Ltd. B TECK-B-T $124.9 Magna International MG-T $115.1 Lundin Mining Corp. LUN-T $105.3 Agnico Eagle Mines AEM-T $99.5 Fortis Inc. FTS-T $97.8 Franco-Nevada Corp FNV-T $96.5 Source: S3 Partners

Largest decreases in short positions by dollar value

During the month to Jan. 25, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. had an enormous decrease of $8.7 billion in its short position. The rail-transportation company recently completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern, so the drop likely reflects an unwinding of merger-arbitrage trades.

Top 20 decreases in short positions by dollar value (Jan. 25) COMPANY DECREASE IN SHORT POSITION ($MIL) CP Railway CP-T -$8,724.2 iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T -$708.0 iShares Core S&P/TSX XIC-T -$653.2 Bmo S&P 500 ETF ZSP-T -$372.9 Shopify Inc SHOP-T -$334.3 Lululemon Athletica LULU-N -$250.1 Brookfield Asset Mgt BAM.A-T -$248.6 Tilray Inc TLRY-T -$139.3 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH-Q -$132.3 Ishs Core Msci Eafe ETF XEF-T -$123.0 Restaurant Brands Inter QSR-T -$121.2 Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T -$97.5 Rogers Communications B RCI.B-T -$95.4 Emera Inc EMA-T -$82.8 BCE Inc BCE-T -$74.0 Hive Blockchain Technology HIVE-T -$71.9 Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI-T -$69.1 Abcellera Biologics Inc. ABCL-Q -$67.7 Brookfield Infrastructure BIP.U-T -$63.5 Dye Durham Ltd. DND-T -$61.9 Source: S3 Partners

Canadian stocks with short squeeze potential

Financial data firm Fintel.io assesses Canadian stocks for their short squeeze potential. The top 20 of their 50 candidates are shown below.

COMPANY Josemaria Resources Inc JOSE-T Frontera Energy Corp. FEC-T Talon Metals Corp TLO-T Goodfood Market Corp FOOD-T Yangarra Resources Ltd YGR-T Gear Energy Ltd GXE-T Nomad Royalty Co Ltd NSR-T Surge Energy Inc SGY-T Clarke Inc CKI -T BTB REIT BTB-UN-T Greenpower Motor Co GPV-X Anaergia Inc ANRG-T Great Bear Resources Ltd. GBR-T Supremex Inc SXP-T Saturn Oil & Gas Inc SOIL-X Baylin Technologies Inc BYL-T Mogo Inc MOGO-T Nevada Copper Corp NCU-T STEP Energy Services Ltd STEP-T Haivision Systems Inc HAI-T Source: https://fintel.io/ss/ca

