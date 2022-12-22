As Santa Claus prepares his eco-friendly, reindeer-powered sled to deliver gifts to investors this week, what companies are the grinches – short sellers and their minions – targeting in December? Data-analytics firm S3 Partners, and a few other sources can tell us.

Market level

Short interest for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF (XIU-T) was $2.1-billion on Dec. 21, compared to $2.5-billion 30-days ago – a less bearish stance on the direction of the market. About three-quarters of the drop was due to short covering; the rest was due to a decline in the price of XIU.

Sector level

Options trade on several sector ETFs. A large number of call options purchased relative to put options could be a bullish signal for the ETF; vice versa, a relatively large number of put options could be a bearish signal.

According to data from the Montreal Exchange, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX-T) and two other cryptocurrency ETFs are attracting a relatively large number of call option trades. Could this bullish sentiment be a sign of an impending turn around?

The iShares S&P/TSX Energy Index (XEG-T) and BMO Equal Weight Banks Index (ZEB-T) ETFs are showing a relatively high number of put option trades. Could this bearishness be a sign of weakness ahead for the energy and banking sectors?

Sector ETFs with skewed trades in call and put options (Dec. 21) SECTOR ETF Call options open interest Put options open interest Ratio of calls to puts Sentiment CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX-T 4,663 744 6.27 Bullish Purpose Ether ETF ETHH-T 26,221 5,351 4.90 Bullish Purpose Bitcoin ETF CAD ETF BTCC-T 35,494 5,280 6.72 Bullish iShares S&P/TSX Energy Index ETF XEG-T 30,139 471,195 0.06 Bearish BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB-T 224,353 1,805,159 0.12 Bearish

Company level

Lion Electric Co. (LEV-T) experienced a sudden jump in short sales to 23.7 per cent of float and has an elevated cost to borrow shares of 20.1 per cent. Its stock is down almost 80 per cent during the past 52 weeks and a new offering of shares was recently announced.

Largest short positions in companies by percentage of float (Dec. 21) COMPANY TICKER % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Lion Electric Co. LEV-T 23.7% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T 19.9% Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T 17.5% Air Canada AC-T 17.3% Zymeworks Inc. ZYME-N 16.7% Meta Materials Inc. MMAT-Q 15.3% Energy Fuels Inc. EFR-T 15.2% Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB-T 14.9% E Automotive Inc. EINC-T 14.4% Ballard Power Systems BLDP-T 14.2% iShares US IG Corp Bond C$ ETF XIG-T 14.1% Briacell Therapeutics Corp. BCT-T 13.9% Purpose Bitcoin ETF BTCC/B-T 13.4% Canopy Growth Corp. WEED-T 13.2% Frontera Energy Corp. FEC-T 13.2% Bausch & Lomb Corp. BLCO-N 12.0% Tucows Inc. TC-T 11.6% Bausch Health Cos Inc. BHC-T 11.6% Pan American Silver PAAS-T 11.4% Airboss of America Corp. BOS-T 10.7% Source: S3 Partners

Air Canada’s (AC-T) short position fell to 17.3 per cent, continuing its downtrend after more than a year at the top of the most-shorted list. Given Air Canada’s average daily trading volume, it would take short sellers 129 days to buy back their positions – so a sudden burst of short covering could put upward pressure on the stock, if not heighten the risk of a short squeeze.

Short interest was relatively high at Meta Materials Inc. (15.3 per cent), Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (13.9 per cent) and Frontera Energy Corp. (13.2 per cent). Meta Materials and Briacell also had high costs to borrow their shares, 91.3 per cent and 28.7 per cent, respectively, which means the risk of a short squeeze is present. Frontera’s days-to-cover ratio is high at 63.

Since short sellers need to borrow a stock before they can sell it short, another indicator of short-seller sentiment is the cost to borrow shares. A stock with a high cost to borrow usually means that short sellers are bearish on the company. If the cost is extremely high, short sellers might feel pressure to buy back shares and return them to the lender.

Most expensive stocks to borrow in Canada (Dec. 21) COMPANY COST TO BORROW (ANNUALIZED) Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL-T 272.9% Zentek Ltd ZEN-T 184.1% Cruz Battery Metals Corp CRUZ-T 142.0% Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd MTB-T 119.3% Idle Lifestyle Inc IDLE-X-T 117.4% Ese Entertainment Inc ESE-T 117.1% Lexagene Holdings Inc LXG-T 108.3% Goodfood Market Corp FOOD-T 108.1% Sprott Physical Platinum/Palladium SPPP-U-T 97.9% Pyrogenesis Canada Inc PYR-T 97.3% CIBC Preferreds CM-PR-Y-T 90.3% IMV Inc IMV-T 87.8% Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF HUTS-T 75.9% Theratechnologies Inc TH-T 74.3% Freeman Gold Corp FMAN-T 73.6% Chesswood Group Ltd CHW-T 70.4% Fire & Flower Holdings Corp FAF-T 70.3% DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc DMGI-T 66.8% Millennial Precious Metals C MPM-T 65.6% BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin Etf BITI-T 63.3% Resverlogix Corp RVX-T 61.7% Minco Silver Corp MSV-T 61.2% Very Good Food Co VERY-T 60.1% Aftermath Silver Ltd AAG-T 58.3% Opsens Inc OPS-T 57.4% Source: iborrowdesk.com

Largest three-month increases in short positions (90 days to Dec. 21) COMPANY 3-MONTH CHANGE 3-MONTH CHANGE (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T $1,167,179,824 19.3% Suncor Energy SU-T $823,584,692 26.7% Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU-T $555,890,400 112.1% Cenovus Energy CVE-T $449,013,050 36.1% BMO S&P 500 ETF ZSP-T $360,326,754 1424.7% Pan American Silver PAAS-T $337,496,470 192.8% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA-T $239,252,403 157.2% Bank of Montreal BMO-T $228,489,609 8.1% First Quantum Minerals FM-T $219,756,478 70.3% Shaw Communications B SJR-B-T $205,279,236 19.5% Wheaton Precious Metals WPM-T $193,536,976 19.3% Teck Resources Ltd B TECK-B-T $170,784,334 22.2% Constellation Software Inc CSU-T $161,133,768 28.3% Ovintiv Inc OVV-T $159,417,225 30.4% Natl Bank Of Canada NA-T $148,530,205 8.5% Brookfield Infrastructure BIP-U-T $138,482,191 104.5% Imperial Oil Ltd IMO-T $133,058,068 17.9% CP Railway CP-T $132,219,229 6.1% Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF HXT-T $115,941,803 245.6% Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL-T $101,775,072 7.7% Source: S3 Partners

Largest three-month decreases in short positions (90 days to Dec. 21) COMPANY 3-MONTH CHANGE 3-MONTH CHANGE (%) Canadian Natural Resources CNQ-T ($2,620,689,591) -45.7% Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T ($1,521,302,300) -27.4% Enbridge Inc ENB-T ($1,236,592,331) -22.1% TC Energy Corp TRP-T ($1,197,454,090) -27.4% CIBC CM-T ($961,617,455) -24.0% Brookfield Corporation BN-T ($643,357,431) -50.2% BCE Inc BCE-T ($585,334,006) -18.3% Nutrien Ltd NTR-T ($503,470,128) -29.1% Barrick Gold Corp ABX-T ($468,275,543) -18.6% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T ($369,547,806) -14.8% GreatWest Lifeco GWO-T ($368,829,735) -31.9% Shopify Inc SHOP-T ($366,622,747) -14.3% Manulife Financial MFC-T ($357,915,028) -15.8% Cameco Corp CCO-T ($352,729,751) -43.2% Rogers Comm B RCI/B-T ($309,517,204) -36.2% Emera Inc EMA-T ($275,717,386) -31.9% Power Corp Canada POW-T ($274,705,769) -20.2% Algonquin Power Utilities Corp AQN-T ($230,936,435) -35.5% Waste Connections WCN-T ($209,392,594) -20.8% Canadian Tire Corp CTC-A-T ($193,673,404) -28.0% Source: S3 Partners

Notes on methods:

1. Some short positions may be linked in part to hedging/arbitrage positions, which are not purely bearish bets.

2. Short positions in inter-listed stocks were summed across exchanges in Canadian dollars.

3. When an investor purchases stock that was sold by a short seller, it creates a synthetic long position. If these long positions are not included in the float count, the percentage-of-float-short metric can be overstated; however, most of the time, the magnitude is not significant.

4. The percentage of float short for ETFs is impacted by the ETF mechanism for creating/redeeming units, which results in almost daily changes in the number of units issued. As a result, the percentage of float short for ETFs may be more volatile than for stocks.

Larry MacDonald also writes at Investing Journey.

