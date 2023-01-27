The stock market has staged an impressive rally as 2023 gets underway with the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing by nearly 7 per cent over the past 30 days.

Although there are classic signs of impending recession – such as inverted yield curves and contractionary readings in the U.S. purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing – some investors seem to have bought into the optimistic view encouraged by developments such as falling inflation and the shedding of stringent pandemic controls in China (which improves prospects for an upturn in global growth).

Leading the recent rally, however, are heavily shorted stocks. The 20 stocks with the highest percentage of float short, for example, have appreciated more than 21 per cent in the past month. Year-to-date gains in the Toronto Stock Exchange may thus be getting a boost by a short squeeze that is pressuring short sellers to close out their positions.

The 20 most shorted companies by percentage of float (Jan. 25) COMPANY % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT 1-MONTH PRICE CHANGE Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS-T 26.8% 22.8% Canopy Growth Corp WEED-T 24.9% 17.1% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T 22.8% 5.7% Lion Electric Co LEV-T 18.8% 34.9% Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB-T 18.0% 8.1% Zymeworks Inc ZYME-Q 16.5% 22.1% Purpose Bitcoin ETF BTCC.B-T 15.5% 37.4% Energy Fuels Inc EFR-T 15.5% 12.8% Ballard Power Systems BLDP-T 15.2% 28.8% Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt ETF EQL/F-T 15.1% 5.3% Pan American Silver PAAS-T 13.9% 11.2% Briacell Therapeutics Corp BCT-T 13.1% 57.3% Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT-T 12.9% 129.1% Frontera Energy Corp FEC-T 12.8% 10.1% Tucows Inc TC-T 12.8% 9.4% Home Capital Group Inc HCG-T 12.8% -0.2% Lithium Americas Corp LAC-T 12.4% 6.9% Li-Cycle Holdings Corp LICY-N 11.3% 25.0% I80 Gold Corp IAU-T 10.9% -3.1% E Automotive Inc. EINC-T 10.9% 24.2% Source: S3 Partners

Some analysts think the short squeezes could continue a while longer. Take Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T), which has emerged this month as the most heavily shorted stock on the TSX with 26.8 per cent of its float sold short, according to S3 Partners data.

The maker of the iconic brand of parkas and winterwear suffered erosion in its margins last year due to inflationary cost pressures but now that COVID-19 controls have been lifted in China, Canada Goose is positioned for “an expected recovery from sales in Asia,” argues BOOX Research analyst Dan Victor on seekingalpha.com. He expects the stock price to be a third higher in a year, as “the shorts should be looking to close their short bets on the company as the outlook for sales and earnings accelerates.”

Companies with a high percentage of float short are particularly at risk of turning into, or extending, short squeezes if the cost for a short seller to borrow their shares is high. On the 20 most-shorted list, the following securities had high costs to borrow: Lion Electric Co. (17.9 per cent), Purpose Bitcoin ETF (16.6 per cent), Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (31.2 per cent) and Hut 8 Mining Corp. (29.4 per cent).

Activist short sellers

When activist short sellers take positions in stocks, they publish bearish research reports on the targeted companies. According to data firm Breakout Point, there were eight such reports on Canadian companies in 2022, compared to 12 in 2021.

Canadian companies targeted by activist short sellers in year to Dec. 31, 2022 COMPANY ACTIVIST SHORT SELLER RELEASE DATE RETURN (%) TARGET (%) Saputo SAP-T Spruce Point 11/29/2022 -2.3 -40 Air Boss of America BOS-T OSS Research 9/8/2022 -54 -50 AZZ Smart Technologies AZ-T White Diamond 5/11/2022 -50 -50 Reliq Health Technologies RQHF-T White Diamond 4/14/2022 -38 na Emerita Resources EMO-T Grizzly 3/29/2022 -76 -89 Li-Cycle Holdings LICY-T Blue Orca 3/21/2022 -43 na Zentek Ltd. ZTEK-T Night Market 8/22/2022 -42 -100 Standard Lithium SLI-T Hindenberg 2/3/2022 -59.4 na Source: Breakout Point

Globally, there were 113 activist short seller reports, with 77 of them focused on U. S. companies. There were also bearish bets in Europe (12), China (8) and other countries (8).

The 113 short positions worldwide were down an average -31 per cent after the release of activist short sellers’ reports. The average decline in the 8 stocks targeted in Canada was 46 per cent, the most of any country and considerably more than the Toronto Stock Exchange’s decline of 6.2 per cent in 2022.

Most expensive stocks to borrow

Since short sellers need to borrow a stock before they can sell it short, another indicator of short-seller sentiment is the cost to borrow shares. A stock with a high cost to borrow usually means that short sellers are bearish on the company. If the cost is extremely high, short sellers might feel pressure to buy back shares and return them to the lender. Here are the Canadian companies with the highest rates, according to iborrowdesk.com.

Most expensive stocks to borrow in Canada (as of Jan. 25) COMPANY " COST TO BORROW (ANNUALIZED Cruz Battery Metals Corp CRUZ-T 163.6% ESE Entertainment Inc ESE-T 141.7% Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd MTB-T 125.1% Lexagene Holdings Inc LXG-T 96.0% Atmofizer Technologies Inc ATMO-T 80.2% Freeman Gold Corp FMAN-T 78.5% Amex Exploration Inc AMX-T 76.0% Theratechnologies Inc TH-T 70.8% DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc DMGI-T 70.4% Fire & Flower Holdings Corp FAF-T 70.1% Minco Silver Corp MSV-T 65.3% Empress Royalty Corp EMPR-T 63.5% Betapro Inverse Bitcoin ETF BITI-T 62.8% Nervgen Pharma Corp NGEN-T 59.4% Uge International Ltd UGE-T 58.5% Resverlogix Corp RVX-T 57.9% Ximen Mining Corp XIM-T 56.2% Hemostemix Inc HEM-T 55.8% Millennial Precious Metals C MPM-T 55.7% Aftermath Silver Ltd AAG-T 55.0% Cybeats Technologies Corp CYBT-T 54.3% Source: iborrowdesk.com

Largest one-month increases in short positions (30 days to Jan. 25) COMPANY 1-MONTH CHANGE $ 1-MONTH CHANGE (%) % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ-T $1,066,418,737 24.4% 6.15% TC Energy Corp TRP-T $732,270,720 18.2% 8.18% Enbridge Inc ENB-T $709,053,575 13.5% 5.28% CIBC CM-T $667,370,368 21.1% 7.22% Shopify Inc SHOP-T $644,317,174 35.3% 4.44% Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T $359,826,299 8.0% 5.83% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T $308,660,870 13.9% 22.79% Wheaton Precious Metals WPM-T $270,818,323 21.9% 5.50% Cameco Corp CCO-T $265,263,531 42.1% 5.78% Power Corp Canada POW-T $193,977,649 16.6% 7.44% Royal Bank of Canada RY-T $170,059,430 4.6% 2.06% Restaurant Brands Intl QSR-T $160,998,237 20.4% 3.54% Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T $157,291,074 59.7% 26.75% Bank of Montreal BMO-T $155,486,090 5.5% 3.30% Natl Bank of Canada NA-T $143,772,253 8.4% 5.54% Algonquin Power Corp AQN-T $139,616,277 32.0% 8.63% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA-T $137,879,052 27.4% 7.05% Magna Intl MG-T $121,706,526 22.4% 2.87% Franco-Nevada Corp FNV-T $114,898,899 13.0% 2.69% iShares MSCI Canada ETF EWC-N $108,248,112 31.5% 8.64% Source: S3 Partners

Largest one-month decreases in short positions (30 days to Jan. 25) COMPANY 1-MONTH CHANGE $ 1-MONTH CHANGE (%) % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Shaw Communications Inc SJR-B-T ($452,788,985) -38.1% 4.10% Suncor Energy SU-T ($418,386,825) -13.0% 4.63% Imperial Oil Ltd IMO-T ($256,840,160) -22.7% 6.64% Lululemon Athletica LULU-Q ($255,712,116) -18.6% 2.38% Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU-T ($177,990,864) -21.7% 3.01% BMO S&P 500 ETF ZSP-T ($154,112,573) -92.9% 0.12% Sun Life Financial SLF-T ($148,654,170) -13.6% 2.46% Waste Connections WCN-T ($135,305,101) -17.3% 1.46% Brookfield Corp BN-T ($133,492,343) -12.8% 7.14% Arc Resources Ltd ARX-T ($110,643,219) -24.1% 3.33% BCE Inc BCE-T ($105,560,852) -4.9% 3.62% BMO S&P/TSX Eq Wt Banks ETF ZEB-T ($92,093,908) -45.0% 3.61% Telus Corp T-T ($90,514,155) -5.4% 3.93% Barrick Gold Corp ABX-T ($86,992,295) -4.3% 4.32% Agnico Eagle Mines AEM-T ($60,586,702) -4.7% 3.62% Yamana Gold Inc YRI-T ($60,288,888) -39.2% 1.19% West Fraser Timber Co WFG-T ($55,423,365) -38.6% 1.64% Ovintiv Inc OVV-T ($54,900,131) -7.8% 3.81% Cenovus Energy CVE-T ($50,950,954) -3.7% 3.81% Vermilion Energy VET-T ($46,737,573) -25.9% 3.93% Source: S3 Partners

Methodological notes

1) Some short positions may reflect, in part or whole, hedging/arbitrage positions – so they are not entirely bearish bets.

2) Short positions in inter-listed stocks were summed across exchanges in Canadian dollars.

3) When an investor purchases stock that was sold by a short seller, it creates a synthetic long position; if these long positions are not included in the float count, the percentage-of-float-short metric can be overstated – however, most of the time, the magnitude is not significant.

4) The percentage of float short for ETFs is impacted by the ETF mechanism for creating/redeeming units, which results in almost daily changes in the number of units issued. As a result, the percentage of float short for ETFs may be more volatile than for stocks.

