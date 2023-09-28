With September comes autumn, the time of the year most at risk for stock-market corrections. We have not seen too many of these seasonal downturns in recent years, but the choppiness in trading this past week – as highlighted by an upward spike of more than 35 per cent in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – suggests dark clouds could be gathering. However, short sellers might be seeing it differently, more like blue skies on the way.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) in September continued to be one of the most shorted companies, with 29.3 per cent of its float borrowed and sold (based on data from S3 Partners). In August, the company said it was lowering its forecast for sales because the post-pandemic buying spree in the U.S. was fading in the face of stubbornly high interest rates and inflation. Canada Goose’s revenues in China still had good momentum at the time, but in the weeks since, there have been signs of a slowdown in that country’s economy too.

20 most shorted companies by percentage of float (Sept. 27) COMPANY % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T 29.3% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T 20.8% Purpose Ether ETF ETHH-B-T 19.4% Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.A-N 18.6% Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 17.3% Energy Fuels Inc EFR-T 16.5% Dream Office REIT D-U-T 16.5% Horizons US Dollar ETF DLR-T 15.5% Tilray Brands Inc TLRY-T 15.0% North American Construction NOA-T 13.8% Purpose Bitcoin ETF BTCC-B-T 13.5% AbCellera Biologics Inc ABCL-Q 13.3% Lithium Americas Corp LAC-T 13.3% Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP-T 13.1% Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO-T 13.0% Tucows Inc TC-T 12.9% Morguard REIT MRT-UN-T 11.9% Li-Cycle Holdings Corp LICY-N 11.5% Meta Materials Inc MMAT-Q 11.4% Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB-T 11.4% Source: S3 Partners

Increases in short positions can signal rising bearish sentiment. This month, insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) rose to the top of the list of companies with the largest 30-day increase by dollar value. The $403.9-million jump was an escalation of 26.9 per cent over the past month, bringing the total size of the short position on Sept. 27 to $1.9-billion, or 17.3 per cent of float. This might appear to be quite bearish sentiment but it should be kept in mind that short selling sometimes may reflect hedging or arbitrage motives.

Largest one-month increases in short positions (Sept. 27) COMPANY 1-MONTH CHANGE ($Mill) % CHANGE IN SHORT POSITION % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Great-West Lifeco GWO-T $403.9 26.9% 17.3% Canadian Natural Resources CNQ-T $401.9 8.2% 5.9% Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T $370.6 6.5% 4.0% CIBC CM-T $354.8 14.9% 5.5% Restaurant Brands Intl QSR-T $259.9 21.8% 5.1% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T $182.4 8.8% 20.8% Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T $173.2 5.5% 4.4% Cameco Corp CCO-T $167.2 12.6% 6.2% CN Railway CNR-T $142.9 8.0% 2.0% Agnico Eagle Mines AEM-T $104.5 11.6% 3.1% Barrick Gold Corp ABX-T $100.3 5.9% 4.9% Brookfield Asset Management BAM-T $99.9 14.8% 4.4% Sun Life Finance SLF-T $99.5 8.4% 3.3% Cenovus Energy CVE-T $88.3 5.4% 4.7% Franco-Nevada Corp FNV-T $86.4 9.5% 2.8% Imperial Oil Ltd IMO-T $85.7 9.0% 6.9% Waste Connections WCN-T $75.6 9.0% 1.9% Sprott Physical Uranium Trust ETF U-UN-T $74.5 1503.7% 1.3% Energy Fuels Inc EFR-T $70.9 30.0% 16.5% Source: S3 Partners

Decreases in short positions can signal a decline in bearishness. Two banks are at the top of the list of companies with the largest 30-day declines by dollar value. Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY-T) short position dropped by $425.4-million to just 1.3 per cent of float; Bank of Montreal’s (BMO-T) short position fell by $112.6-million to 2.9 per cent of float.

Largest one-month decreases in short positions (Sept. 27) COMPANY 1-MONTH CHANGE ($Mill) % CHANGE IN SHORT POSITION % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Royal Bank of Canada RY-T -$425.4 -17.0% 1.3% Shopify Inc SHOP-T -$359.4 -13.5% 2.8% BCE Inc BCE-T -$121.6 -7.1% 3.3% Bank of Montreal BMO-T -$112.6 -4.5% 2.9% Constellation Software Inc CSU-T -$71.6 -19.1% 0.6% Ovintiv Inc OVV-T -$62.9 -6.8% 6.6% Keyera Corp KEY-T -$60.7 -18.6% 3.6% CGI Inc GIB-A-T -$57.5 -11.3% 1.6% Open Text Corp OTEX-T -$54.3 -11.0% 3.5% Algonquin Power Utilities Corp AQN-T -$53.2 -9.8% 7.7% Loblaw Co. Ltd L-T -$46.2 -12.2% 2.0% Metro Inc MRU-T -$46.1 -13.4% 1.8% BMO S&P 500 ETF ZSP-T -$44.8 -26.6% 1.3% Telus Corp T-T -$41.1 -2.4% 5.2% Emera Inc EMA-T -$38.2 -6.2% 4.2% Alimentation Couchetard Inc ATD-T -$34.2 -8.3% 0.7% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH-Q -$31.8 -17.1% 10.8% AbCellera Biologics Inc ABCL-Q -$31.4 -15.7% 13.3% Nutrien Ltd NTR-T -$29.2 -3.8% 1.8% Source: S3 Partners

Another indicator of short seller sentiment is the cost to borrow shares. A stock with a high cost to borrow usually means that short sellers are eager to place bets but there aren’t enough loanable shares available.

Many companies on the list have had costs to borrow their shares well over 50 per cent for a year or more. If you own any of these stocks, some brokers will share the borrowing fees with you. Interactive Brokers shares half, which is still a pretty high return when applied, for example, to an interest rate of 88.6 per cent (the current cost of carry for Chesswood Group Ltd., CHW-T). Bear in mind the borrow rates are not fixed; they fluctuate daily and can trend lower. Plus, some of the companies may be going concerns.

Most expensive stocks to borrow in Canada (Sept. 27) COMPANY ANNUALIZED COST TO BORROW Hypercharge Networks Corp HC-T 289.7% Esgold Corp ESAU-T 170.9% Electra Battery Materials Co ELBM-T 156.7% Ese Entertainment Inc ESE-T 147.8% Hammerhead Energy Inc HHRS-T 113.4% Goodfood Market Corp FOOD-T 99.8% Network Media Group Inc NTE-T 96.3% Recharge Resources Ltd RR-T 90.6% Chesswood Group Ltd CHW-T 88.6% Pyrogenesis Canada Inc PYR-T 84.1% Cabral Gold Inc CBR-T 77.6% Aftermath Silver Ltd AAG-T 76.6% Nexe Innovations Inc NEXE-T 76.3% Aura Minerals Inc ORA-T 73.3% Big Ridge Gold Corp BRAU-X 72.8% Avanti Helium Corp AVN-T 72.5% Theratechnologies Inc TH-T 70.7% Consolidated Lithium Metals CLM-T 69.7% Revival Gold Inc RVG-T 69.3% Cubicfarm Systems Corp CUB-T 68.7% Goliath Resources Ltd GOT-T 67.9% Westhaven Gold Corp WHN-T 67.3% Electrovaya Inc ELVA-T 66.4% Empress Royalty Corp EMPR-T 66.4% Turmalina Metals Corp TBX-T 64.8% Source: www.iborrowdesk.com

In recent weeks, Toronto-based Veritas Investment Research has issued several sell or reduce recommendations on companies (Note: some of the advice may have since been revised). Veritas doesn’t underwrite IPOs, which gives its analysts more freedom to issue independent investment research.

Sell/reduce investment advice from Veritas Research COMPANY ADVICE ANALYSIS Brookfield Asset Management BAM-T Sell transactions with related parties Brookfield Corp. BN-T Reduce leveraged bet on interest rates Intact Financial IFC-T Reduce underwriting income pressured Canadian Western Bank CWB-T Reduce fully valued CIBC CM-T Sell higher funding costs and credit losses Bank of Montreal BMO-T Sell higher funding costs and credit losses Scotiabank BNS-T Reduce higher funding costs and credit losses

Methodological notes:

1) Some short positions may reflect, in part or whole, hedging/arbitrage positions – so they are not entirely bearish bets; if bearish sentiment is extreme, it can sometimes trigger a short squeeze that sends the stock price higher.

2) Short positions in inter-listed stocks were summed across exchanges in Canadian dollars.

3) When an investor purchases stock that was sold by a short seller, it creates a synthetic long position; if these long positions are not included in the float count, the percentage-of-float-short metric can be overstated – however, most of the time, the magnitude is not significant.

4) The percentage of float short for ETFs is impacted by the mechanism for creating/redeeming units, which results in almost daily changes in the number of units issued. The percentage of float short for ETFs may thus be more volatile than for stocks.

