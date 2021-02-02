‘Should Investors worry? Yes’: Citi strategist

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Citi U.S. equity strategist (and Montreal-born) Tobias Levkovich was uncharacteristically blunt in a Monday research report called Should Investors Be Worried? Yes (my emphasis)
“When January is a down month, the probabilities of a down year for the S&P 500 is just about 56% looking back to 1929 versus 80% chance of making money if the first month of the year closes higher than the prior December.. We have emphasized the Panic/Euphoria Model as signaling caution since November (using a 12-month time horizon) but more recent readings above the levels noted in early 2000 during the tech bubble is particularly troubling. Many justify the market’s valuation on low interest rates and no alternatives, but as we have noted many times, the US household sector’s equity allocation already is at 50-year highs … Volatility risks exist possibly driven by individual investor speculative activity, an intransigent COVID-19 backdrop, political divides, substantial sovereign debt increases and even potentially some inflation… We think that the market is trading on $180+ EPS in 2021 when something just shy of $170 is still probable and $185+ is plausible for 2022. Thus, share prices may be ahead of themselves by 10% or so”
***
Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier applies the Gamestop lessons to domestic markets while updating factor performance,
“This was already one of the worst investing environments for shorts in the last 30 years… Heavily shorted names typically shine coming out of a bear market and in a speculative mania.. This latest surge by U.S. Value means that it has more than paid back the underperformance suffered in the March 2020 selloff (Canadian Value hit that milestone in November).. in Canada, we’ve witnessed an extremely one-sided junk rally across all styles.. Quality sported the largest underperformance, even our Top 30 Value’s impressive 1.2% gain was no match for our Bottom 30 Value’s 7.7% surge. As we’ve previously mentioned, Canadian Value is a bit of a special basket these days: companies that lack earnings (such as airlines) are much more preponderant in bottom-ranked Value than expensive stocks (such as Tech). As such, bottom Value in Canada is more correlated with a cyclical/recovery/Value trade”
The Canadian companies with the highest short positions, as measured by short interest as a percentage of the float, are First Majestic Silver Corp., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., West Fraser Timber Corp., Blackberry Ltd., Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Great-West Lifeco Inc.
***
BofA U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian was even more blunt than Mr. Levkovich,
“Kiss double-digit S&P 500 returns goodbye: Among similarities to the Dot Com era (see our note for full list), the SSI has jumped to near decade highs, and now indicates below average returns to stocks (Exhibit 2). Moreover, for the first time since 2011, the indicator’s output for expected total returns over the next 12-months has dropped to single-digits. Our valuation framework, which has had close to 90% explanatory power in forecasting long-term returns, similarly yields a below-average 5% return per year for the next 10 years, another lower for longer output”
Importantly, this view applies to U.S. markets dominated by technology stocks and not necessarily the TSX.
***
Newsletter: “End of the rally or just deleveraging?” – Globe Investor
Tweet of the Day:
If I had a dollar for every time a chart showing the massive expansion of money supply hit my inbox… Inflation isn’t determined solely by money supply, it’s determined by velocity as well. And that is way down, in part due to secular factors.— Megan Greene (@economistmeg) February 1, 2021
Chart via @SoberLook pic.twitter.com/HCA6vc9083
