 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘Should Investors worry? Yes’: Citi strategist

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi U.S. equity strategist (and Montreal-born) Tobias Levkovich was uncharacteristically blunt in a Monday research report called Should Investors Be Worried? Yes (my emphasis)

“When January is a down month, the probabilities of a down year for the S&P 500 is just about 56% looking back to 1929 versus 80% chance of making money if the first month of the year closes higher than the prior December.. We have emphasized the Panic/Euphoria Model as signaling caution since November (using a 12-month time horizon) but more recent readings above the levels noted in early 2000 during the tech bubble is particularly troubling. Many justify the market’s valuation on low interest rates and no alternatives, but as we have noted many times, the US household sector’s equity allocation already is at 50-year highs … Volatility risks exist possibly driven by individual investor speculative activity, an intransigent COVID-19 backdrop, political divides, substantial sovereign debt increases and even potentially some inflation… We think that the market is trading on $180+ EPS in 2021 when something just shy of $170 is still probable and $185+ is plausible for 2022. Thus, share prices may be ahead of themselves by 10% or so”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi from “Should Investors Be Worried? Yes’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier applies the Gamestop lessons to domestic markets while updating factor performance,

“This was already one of the worst investing environments for shorts in the last 30 years… Heavily shorted names typically shine coming out of a bear market and in a speculative mania.. This latest surge by U.S. Value means that it has more than paid back the underperformance suffered in the March 2020 selloff (Canadian Value hit that milestone in November).. in Canada, we’ve witnessed an extremely one-sided junk rally across all styles.. Quality sported the largest underperformance, even our Top 30 Value’s impressive 1.2% gain was no match for our Bottom 30 Value’s 7.7% surge. As we’ve previously mentioned, Canadian Value is a bit of a special basket these days: companies that lack earnings (such as airlines) are much more preponderant in bottom-ranked Value than expensive stocks (such as Tech). As such, bottom Value in Canada is more correlated with a cyclical/recovery/Value trade”

The Canadian companies with the highest short positions, as measured by short interest as a percentage of the float, are First Majestic Silver Corp., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., West Fraser Timber Corp., Blackberry Ltd., Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Great-West Lifeco Inc.

" @SBarlow_ROB BNS: TSX most shorted names (a lot of weed stocks)” – (full table) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

BofA U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian was even more blunt than Mr. Levkovich,

Kiss double-digit S&P 500 returns goodbye: Among similarities to the Dot Com era (see our note for full list), the SSI has jumped to near decade highs, and now indicates below average returns to stocks (Exhibit 2). Moreover, for the first time since 2011, the indicator’s output for expected total returns over the next 12-months has dropped to single-digits. Our valuation framework, which has had close to 90% explanatory power in forecasting long-term returns, similarly yields a below-average 5% return per year for the next 10 years, another lower for longer output”

Importantly, this view applies to U.S. markets dominated by technology stocks and not necessarily the TSX.

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A’s Subramanian: “Kiss double-digit S&P 500 returns goodbye” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “End of the rally or just deleveraging?” – Globe Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: " Sadistic Keyboard Will Shock the Hunt-and-Peck Out of You” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies