Silver discovery helps Mirasol Resources stock shine

We revisit Argentina and Chile-focused Mirasol Resources Ltd. , last featured here in mid-February. At the time, Mirasol was getting set to drill its self-funded 6,300-hectare Inca Gold project in Chile. The initial results from the first 1,500 metres of drilling are pending. Meanwhile, the stock has risen since our report largely thanks to May 17 drilling news from the Virginia silver project in Argentina. Following the news, a director picked up 140,000 shares in the public market at an average price of 55 cents.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
