1. Goldman Sachs chief U.S. strategist David Kostin outlined the four major themes for the current earnings season in a recent report. For one, he is concerned that retailers’ fading pricing power as inflation dissipates will result in flat profit-margin growth after 10 straight quarters of improving profitability.

He also notes that the U.S. banking crisis has eased, but tighter lending conditions may limit earnings for some companies.

Third, he says that this earnings season may also see concrete gains from companies able to harness artificial intelligence to improve profits.

Last, Mr. Kostin is looking for signs that consumption is plateauing along with job growth.

2. In normal circumstances, manufacturing data is a leading indicator for corporate earnings growth and services industries because manufacturing activity is more sensitive to changes in the economic cycle. However, the current investing backdrop has seen resilient services despite global manufacturing activity that has been contracting since September, 2022.

Citi global economist Nathan Sheets expects the divergence to continue. He notes that continuing strength in labour-intensive services industries is driving inflation for both wages and prices which, he says, will be hard to bring down. The economist expects global central banks to keep raising short-term rates.

3. BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski‘s dividend-growth stock screen filters the Canadian equity universe for companies with dividend yields above zero, cash-flow yield greater than the dividend yield and a payout ratio below the index average. Mr. Belksi added four new stocks to the (now) 46-member list: Cameco Corp., Colliers International Group Inc., Dollarama Inc. and iA Financial Corp. Inc.

4. BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian looked at the “Magnificent Seven” – the S&P 500′s biggest stocks, which account for US$11-trillion in market cap and 73 per cent of the index’s returns during the first half of 2023. You could probably guess who they are: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

Ms. Subramanian sees echoes of the late 1990s technology bubble but notes the important difference that artificial intelligence (AI) benefits bigger companies with the biggest data-processing power. Her final advice for investors regarding the Magnificent Seven is to “avoid crowded, expensive tech companies losing share. But mega-cap tech companies that are market share leaders should be considered core holding.”

5. National Bank economist and strategist Stéfane Marion advocated a defensive asset allocation strategy last week, underweighting Canadian and U.S. equities in favour of a big overweight in fixed income. He recommends an 18-per-cent weighting in domestic equities (2-per-cent underweight), 16-per-cent U.S. equities (4-per-cent underweight), and 6-per-cent non-North American stocks (4-per-cent underweight).

National Bank recommends a 9-per-cent weighting in cash – that’s 4-per-cent overweight – and 51-per-cent fixed income – a major 6-per-cent overweight. Mr. Marion is concerned that global growth data is surprising to the downside at the same time central banks continue to boost rates. He expects slower growth to keep crude prices contained, leaving domestic oil stocks to underperform.

6. Chinese economic growth surprised to the downside over the weekend, threatening profit growth for wide swaths of global commodity and economically sensitive industries. Second-quarter GDP growth came in at 6.3 per cent, well below the consensus economist forecast of 7.1 per cent.

Citi economist Xiangrong Yu cut his 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5 per cent from 5.5 per cent in the wake of the report, noting that “even the strong parts in the rebound so far are deteriorating.” Mr. Yu expects more economic stimulus from Beijing.