Small cap stocks to watch on Tuesday

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) announced a $50-million bought-deal offering. The REIT said it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy about 2.9 million trust units for $17.10 each.
Killam said it intends to use the net proceeds "to repay amounts outstanding on its credit facility (current outstanding balance of approximately $40-million), to fund future acquisitions and developments and for general trust purposes."
Upon completion of the offering and the use of proceeds, Killam said it expects to have access to approximately $100-million of available capital through its credit facilities.
**
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $28.2-million or $69.3-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $26.4-million in the most recent quarter ended June 30.
Its net loss was $400,000 or zero cents per share versus a profit of $44-million or 19 cents a year earlier. Funds flow from operations came in at $21.3-million or 9 cents per share versus $58-million or 24 cents a year ago.
**
Torstar Corp. (TS.B-T) said late Monday its board has recommended the proposed acquisition by private equity firm NordStar Capital, snubbing an offer of 80 Canadian cents per share in cash from Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc.
The board determined that Canadian Modern’s updated proposal earlier in the day did not constitute a superior proposal under the Nordstar agreement, as it would not be reasonably capable of being completed without undue delay relative to the NordStar transaction, Torstar said.
Torstar is the publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest daily newspaper, as well as various regional and community newspapers.
“We believe that CMMH’s submission of a proposal today is disingenuous and made for the purpose of confusing shareholders,” board chair John Honderich said.
Earlier this month, Torstar reached an amended agreement to be acquired by NordStar at a price of 74 Canadian cents per share, a 17.5 per cent increase over NordStar’s previous bid.
Torstar had 71.5 million outstanding shares that last traded at 73 Canadian cents, as of Monday’s close.
Canadian Modern had earlier launched an unsolicited bid to acquire Torstar shares for a combination of 72 Canadian cents per share in cash and the issuance of one non-transferable contingent value right per share.
-Reuters
**
