 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap stocks to watch on Wednesday

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Caldas Gold Corp. (CGC-X) announced an increase to its previously unveiled bought-deal private placement of special warrants to $50-million from $45-million.

It said the underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 2.2 million special warrants at an issue price of $2.25 each for additional gross proceeds of about $5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP-X) announced that it intends to formally requisition a general meeting of shareholders of SolGold plc (SOLG-T) to be held on or after Oct. 27 to replace the entire SolGold board.

At the meeting, Cornerstone said intends to propose that all members of the current SolGold board be replaced with five new nominees. “Details on the proposed nominees will be provided in due course,” it stated.

**

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW-T) and A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (A&W Food Services) reported a 31.6-per-cent drop in same-store sales for its second quarter ended June 14 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

"Actions required in response to COVID-19 have adversely impacted A&W restaurant operations across Canada, including the temporary closure of a large number of restaurants," the company stated.

At its peak, since March 1, 230 restaurants (out of 971 restaurants in the royalty pool) were temporarily closed, it said. At the end of the second quarter, 109 A&W restaurants in the pool remained temporarily closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Royalty income for the second quarter was $7.6-million based on gross sales of $253.2-million compared to royalty income of $10.6-million and gross sales of $351.8-million a year ago.

The fund’s net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.2-million compared to $7.6-million for the second quarter of 2019.

**

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV-T) announced on Wednesday that it has received a revised and improved proposal for an "off-market takeover offer" from Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Ltd. The company said Shandong Gold is offering to acquire all of the shares in Cardinal it doesn't already own for 70 cents (Australian dollars) in cash per share.

The Shandong Gold offer is being considered in detail by the board, together with the special committee and its financial and legal advisers, the company stated, adding that the offer is subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals in Australia and China.  

Cardinal advised shareholders to take no action, noting the competing takeover offer of 66 cents (Australian) in cash per share from Nord Gold SE announced on July 15

Story continues below advertisement

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies