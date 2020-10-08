Small cap to watch: This telehealth company’s stock is surging amid virtual health care trend and acquisitions

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: This telehealth company’s stock is surging amid virtual health care trend and acquisitions

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Telehealth company CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) shares are on a tear amid the pandemic-driven focus on virtual health care and the company’s aggressive acquisition strategy — and analysts see more growth ahead.

Shares of the Victoria-B.C.-based company, which provides services to 376 clinics, more than 3,000 licensed practitioners and nearly 3 million “patient charts” across its servers, are up more than 380 per cent over the past year, 200 per cent over the past three months and 25 per cent over the past month.

The stock is currently trading at around $2 on the TSX Venture Exchange. The average analyst target is $2.80, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, CloudMD announced the launch of a new CloudMD On Demand, an online care service for companies, insurers and pharmacies.

“The service is focused on the Canadian market at this time and builds on the technology foundation established through several recent acquisitions and its growing roster of health practitioners across primary and allied health services,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor said in a note released after the news. “While much of the focus on CloudMD of late has been on the company’s busy M&A activity, we see today’s announcement as supporting the organic growth forecasts.”

Mr. Taylor has a “speculative buy” rating on CloudMD and $2.50 target price.

The company has been on an acquisition spree and recently closed a $20.8-million oversubscribed bought-deal financing which chief executive officer Essam Hamza called “a very important inflection point for the company” as it expands across North America. It plans to use the fund for acquisitions.

On Oct. 2, the company announced a plan to purchase 87.5 per cent of Benchmark Systems Inc., an online health care services provider in the U.S. with 200 clients, 800 physicians and 5.5 million “patient charts” across 35 states. On Sept. 24, the company said it was buying Snapclarity Inc., an online service used by employers, individuals, therapists and insurers for mental health services.

Echelon Capital Markets analyst Rob Goff has a “speculative buy” and $2.90 target on CloudMD shares and has named the company his top pick for the fourth quarter, citing in part its “robust” acquisition pipeline.

CloudMD shares have been down about 5 per cent over the past week, as of Wednesday’s close, versus a pop in related company shares such as Well Health, American Well, Teladoc Health, CB2 Insights and 1Life Healthcare which are up an average of about 23 per cent, according to Beacon Securities analyst Gabriel Leung in an Oct. 8 note.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe there could be a valuation catch up on the back of positive news flow,” wrote Mr. Leung, who has a $3 price target and “speculative buy” on the stock.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies