Small cap to watch: Newly listed mobile gaming company surges on strategic investment from Alibaba Group investment arm

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Newly listed mobile gaming company surges on strategic investment from Alibaba Group investment arm

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Shares of mobile game company PopReach Corp. (POPR-X) surged by more than 25 per cent on Thursday after the Toronto-based company announced a strategic investment from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s global investment arm.

The stock was trading up 27 cents to $1.29 midday Thursday on the TSX Venture Exchange. It hit a record $1.58 earlier in the day. PopReach went public on July 8 at 85 cents.

The company behind game franchises such as Smurfs' Village, City Girl Life and Kingdoms of Camelot said it has received a “binding subscription agreement” from New Insight Incentive Plan Company, a subsidiary of Alibaba’s eWTP Tech Innovation Fund LP to invest $5-milion in PopReach.

Story continues below advertisement

The fund will subscribe for about 6.9 million shares of PopReach at a price of 72 cents each, which is a 10-per-cent discount to the closing price of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Sept. 24. A company spokesman said Sept. 24 is the date the company signed the letter of intent for the investment.

The spokesman said it’s a “straight common share equity investment with no warrants, board representation” and that eWTP will become a special advisor for PopReach in Asia. He said more than 75 per cent of the company’s current revenue from North America.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

“The team at eWTP are preeminent investors in the games industry and we are delighted to have them as shareholders of PopReach,” PopReach co-founder and CEO Jon Walsh said in a statement. “In addition to providing us with additional capital to execute against our pipeline of acquisition opportunities, we are thrilled [to] be able to leverage eWTP’s strategic insights, connections, and expert advice as PopReach’s Special Advisor to Asia.”

CY Chen, a partner eWTP describes PopReach as “a great addition” to its portfolio. “We believe they have a unique and compelling growth opportunity in the free to play mobile gaming space, and we look forward to supporting the management team to help them achieve their global expansion goals,” he stated in the release.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies