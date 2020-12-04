 Skip to main content

Small cap to watch: Promise of U.S. stimulus spending is driving shares of this Canadian transportation company higher

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) are on the rebound amid investor hopes that an injection of government stimulus spending south of the border will fuel demand for its heavy-duty transit buses.

The Winnipeg-based company’s shares were up by as much as 11 per cent on Friday and have increased by nearly 50 per cent in the past month amid hopes a bipartisan US$900-billion-plus stimulus bill will be passed in the near term. Investors are also bullish on the recovery for transportation and other sectors hit hard by the pandemic now that a COVID-19 vaccine is readying for rollout. The stock, with a dividend yield of 4 per cent, is down by about 10 per cent over the past year.

NFI, also known as New Flyer, makes transit buses and motor coaches primarily in North America as well as the United Kingdom, Europe and Hong Kong. It also has an aftermarket parts and services division.

ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray says the U.S. spending bill includes US$45-billion for transportation including buses and airlines with US$15-billion earmarked for mass transit and US$8-billion for the bus and motorcoach industry.

“If we see this passed, in addition to the general market reaction, we would expect the airlines and names like NFI to react positively,” Mr. Murray said.

In the U.K., where NFI ‘s Alexander Dennis subsidiary makes single and double-deck buses and has about a 70-per-cent market share, the government is expected to release details of its “National Bus Strategy,” which Mr. Murray says originally looked to spend £5-billion over the next several years “to accelerate the shift for the transit and intercity bus fleet to electric vehicles.” He says a more detailed announcement is expected before year-end.

Mr. Murray has an “outperform” (similar to buy) and $27 one-year target price on the stock, which he increased from $22 last month after the company reported third-quarter earnings that were ahead of expectations.

NFI’s revenue was US$663.9-million for the quarter, down from $725.4-million a year earlier but ahead of expectations of US$510.6-million, according to consensus estimates provided by S&P Capital IQ. Its net loss was US$24.9-million or 40 US cents per share versus a loss of US$1-million or 2 US cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings came in at 9 US cents versus 24 US cents a year ago. The consensus expectation was for adjusted EPS to come in at a loss of 6 US cents.

While results were better than expected, Mr. Murray noted that management maintained 2020 guidance. In a Nov. 11 note, Mr. Murray highlighted NFI management’s description of 2021 as a “transition year,” which he said implies results “could stay constrained in 2021 with uncertainties around the pace of a recovery.”

The company said it saw a “significant improvement over the second quarter,” since it was able to restart production and delivery of buses and coaches in North America and international markets previously halted by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. That said, it expects its financial results and deliveries to still be impacted by the pandemic in the fourth quarter, and lower than the same time last year.

“Evaluating current market conditions and expected future demand, management expects that 2021 financial results will see significant improvement over fiscal 2020, but currently projects a transition period with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it stated in the third-quarter release. In the summer, the company announced a cost-reduction initiative to “significantly reduce” manufacturing overhead and other expenses.

The company said it plans to release its financial outlook in January 2021 at its Virtual Investor Day.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Jonathan Lamers has an “outperform” and $23 target on the stock, according to a Nov. 12 note on the company.

“We consider public transit bus service to be essential infrastructure and NFI has a robust backlog of public transit work,” he wrote in his investment thesis. “We expect substantial valuation upside once visibility improves to stabilization for the North American transit market.”

