Small cap to watch: Shares in this IT services provider soar 30% after analyst calls stock ‘deeply undervalued’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Shares in this IT services provider soar 30% after analyst calls stock ‘deeply undervalued’

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T; SWIR-Q) shares shot up 30 per cent on Tuesday after a bullish new analyst call.

The shares hit a 52-week high of US$14.50 on the Nasdaq in midday trading on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s close of US$11.21, after Colliers Securities analyst Charles Anderson initiated coverage of the stock with a “buy” rating and US$20 price target. The analyst consensus is US$14, according to S&P Capital IQ.

(Sierra Wireless shares rose by as much on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or up to $18.83 from Tuesday’s close of $14.59, which is still below the 52-week high of $19.19 in July).

Story continues below advertisement

In a Nov. 25 note, Mr. Anderson said the Richmond, B.C.-based Sierra Wireless is “in the early days of a turnaround story led by a strong management team and board.” He also cited the company’s business model transition “toward higher-margin recurring revenue” as a reason to like the stock right now, as well as its exposure to the emerging 5G technology.

Sierra Wireless provides hardware, software and network services. The company recently announced the divestiture of the automotive embedded module business to focus on its higher-value Internet of Things (IoT) business. Its IoT solutions help companies combine and connect devices, networks and software platforms.

“Sierra is in the process of transforming itself from a low margin supplier of cellular connectivity hardware to a higher margin supplier of full-stack cellular IoT (hardware/software/service),” Mr. Anderson wrote. “This is both a better business model and a more compelling offering to customers. It positions Sierra Wireless uniquely in the market as the go-to for any customer that wants to leverage a wide-area connection (e.g., cellular) to connect any edge device to the cloud.”

Mr. Anderson also said the shares are “deeply undervalued” compared to its peers “and there is an argument for an even richer valuation should the company successfully execute on its goal of being the de facto standard in connecting edge IoT devices to the cloud via wide area networks. That is a “US$10-billion-plus recurring revenue opportunity.”

The analyst move follows other changes last week, including a bump to US$11 from US$10 by CIBC analyst Todd Coupland, who has an “underperformer” rating (similar to sell) on the stock. BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Thanos Moschopoulos trimmed his target to US$13 from US$13.50 with a “market perform” (similar to hold) recommendation. Mr. Moschopoulos said he’s apprehensive about “ongoing challenges in the hardware business.”

With a file from Dave Leeder

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies