Small cap to watch: Shares in this IT services provider soar 30% after analyst calls stock ‘deeply undervalued’

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T; SWIR-Q) shares shot up 30 per cent on Tuesday after a bullish new analyst call.
The shares hit a 52-week high of US$14.50 on the Nasdaq in midday trading on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s close of US$11.21, after Colliers Securities analyst Charles Anderson initiated coverage of the stock with a “buy” rating and US$20 price target. The analyst consensus is US$14, according to S&P Capital IQ.
(Sierra Wireless shares rose by as much on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or up to $18.83 from Tuesday’s close of $14.59, which is still below the 52-week high of $19.19 in July).
In a Nov. 25 note, Mr. Anderson said the Richmond, B.C.-based Sierra Wireless is “in the early days of a turnaround story led by a strong management team and board.” He also cited the company’s business model transition “toward higher-margin recurring revenue” as a reason to like the stock right now, as well as its exposure to the emerging 5G technology.
Sierra Wireless provides hardware, software and network services. The company recently announced the divestiture of the automotive embedded module business to focus on its higher-value Internet of Things (IoT) business. Its IoT solutions help companies combine and connect devices, networks and software platforms.
“Sierra is in the process of transforming itself from a low margin supplier of cellular connectivity hardware to a higher margin supplier of full-stack cellular IoT (hardware/software/service),” Mr. Anderson wrote. “This is both a better business model and a more compelling offering to customers. It positions Sierra Wireless uniquely in the market as the go-to for any customer that wants to leverage a wide-area connection (e.g., cellular) to connect any edge device to the cloud.”
Mr. Anderson also said the shares are “deeply undervalued” compared to its peers “and there is an argument for an even richer valuation should the company successfully execute on its goal of being the de facto standard in connecting edge IoT devices to the cloud via wide area networks. That is a “US$10-billion-plus recurring revenue opportunity.”
The analyst move follows other changes last week, including a bump to US$11 from US$10 by CIBC analyst Todd Coupland, who has an “underperformer” rating (similar to sell) on the stock. BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Thanos Moschopoulos trimmed his target to US$13 from US$13.50 with a “market perform” (similar to hold) recommendation. Mr. Moschopoulos said he’s apprehensive about “ongoing challenges in the hardware business.”
With a file from Dave Leeder
