Small cap to watch: This Canadian fintech stock has more than doubled in five days on the bitcoin boom

Financial technology company Mogo Inc.’s (MOGO-T; MOGO-Q) stock hit a record high on Tuesday, and surpassed its 2015 IPO price for the first time, amid investor speculation that bitcoin could become a mainstream currency.
Shares of Vancouver-based Mogo, which offers the buying and selling of Bitcoin through its mobile app, soared by as much as 36 per cent in early trading on Tuesday to a record high of $12.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
“[Its] status as one of the limited number of public companies with gearing to bitcoin is certainly the primary reason for the stock’s resurgence, in my view,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Tayor said in an email to the Globe.
Mogo shares closed up 28 per cent to $9.17 on Monday, the same day electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. said it had purchased US$1.5-billion of the digital currency and that it would start accepting it as payment down the road. The news helped drive bitcoin to a new record of US$48,226. Bitcoin has more than doubled over the past two months and the Tesla news has investors betting it could become a mainstream asset class.
Mogo shares are up by about 115 per cent in the past five days and have risen by about 350 per cent in the past three months. The stock is trading at its highest level since going public in the summer of 2015 at $10 per share.
Last week, Mogo announced a 141-per-cent increase in new bitcoin account additions in January compared with December and a 323-per-cent increase in the dollar value of bitcoin traded on its platform over the same period.
“The continued growth in bitcoin transaction activity is very encouraging and although it is not yet a material contributor to our overall revenue, it represents our fastest-growing product,” stated Mogo president Greg Feller.
In Dec., Mogo announced that it plans to make an initial corporate investment of up to $1.5-million in bitcoin and will consider additional investments this year.
The company launched MogoCrypto1 in 2018, which enables members to buy and sell bitcoin at real-time prices through the Mogo app.
“Assuming we continue to experience strong uptake with MogoCrypto, it could represent a meaningful component of the growth in our Subscription & Services revenue in 2021,” Mr. Feller stated in the Feb. 1 release.
Mr. Taylor said in a Jan. 4 note that bitcoin accounted for less than 10 per cent of the company’s fourth-quarter revenue and “should the trajectory continue, this could become a more meaningful contributor to overall growth in 2021.”
He also described Mogo as “one of the simplest ways for Canadians to purchase and hold Bitcoin with simple 1% transaction fees and with a Bitcoin rewards program tied to other products.”
Mogo also offers personal loans and products for consumers to manage their spending and monitor their credit scores.
