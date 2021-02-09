Small cap to watch: This Canadian fintech stock has more than doubled in five days on the bitcoin boom

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: This Canadian fintech stock has more than doubled in five days on the bitcoin boom

Brenda Bouw
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Financial technology company Mogo Inc.’s (MOGO-T; MOGO-Q) stock hit a record high on Tuesday, and surpassed its 2015 IPO price for the first time, amid investor speculation that bitcoin could become a mainstream currency.

Shares of Vancouver-based Mogo, which offers the buying and selling of Bitcoin through its mobile app, soared by as much as 36 per cent in early trading on Tuesday to a record high of $12.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“[Its] status as one of the limited number of public companies with gearing to bitcoin is certainly the primary reason for the stock’s resurgence, in my view,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Tayor said in an email to the Globe.

Story continues below advertisement

Mogo shares closed up 28 per cent to $9.17 on Monday, the same day electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. said it had purchased US$1.5-billion of the digital currency and that it would start accepting it as payment down the road. The news helped drive bitcoin to a new record of US$48,226. Bitcoin has more than doubled over the past two months and the Tesla news has investors betting it could become a mainstream asset class.

Mogo shares are up by about 115 per cent in the past five days and have risen by about 350 per cent in the past three months. The stock is trading at its highest level since going public in the summer of 2015 at $10 per share.

Last week, Mogo announced a 141-per-cent increase in new bitcoin account additions in January compared with December and a 323-per-cent increase in the dollar value of bitcoin traded on its platform over the same period.

“The continued growth in bitcoin transaction activity is very encouraging and although it is not yet a material contributor to our overall revenue, it represents our fastest-growing product,” stated Mogo president Greg Feller.

In Dec., Mogo announced that it plans to make an initial corporate investment of up to $1.5-million in bitcoin and will consider additional investments this year.

The company launched MogoCrypto1 in 2018, which enables members to buy and sell bitcoin at real-time prices through the Mogo app.

“Assuming we continue to experience strong uptake with MogoCrypto, it could represent a meaningful component of the growth in our Subscription & Services revenue in 2021,” Mr. Feller stated in the Feb. 1 release.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Taylor said in a Jan. 4 note that bitcoin accounted for less than 10 per cent of the company’s fourth-quarter revenue and “should the trajectory continue, this could become a more meaningful contributor to overall growth in 2021.”

He also described Mogo as “one of the simplest ways for Canadians to purchase and hold Bitcoin with simple 1% transaction fees and with a Bitcoin rewards program tied to other products.”

Mogo also offers personal loans and products for consumers to manage their spending and monitor their credit scores.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies