Small cap to watch: This e-commerce company’s stock is surging after agreement with a large UK grocer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: This e-commerce company’s stock is surging after agreement with a large UK grocer

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

MDF Commerce Inc. (MDF-T) stock shot up by as much as 17 per cent in early trading on Monday after the e-commerce company disclosed a deal with a U.K. retailer Aldi to provide ‘click and collect’ grocery services amid the rise in contactless shopping during the pandemic.

Shares of Montreal-based company, known until recently as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., traded as high as $10.95 Monday morning, nearing their record $12 reached in mid-October. MDF shares are up more than 60 per cent over the past year. The stock was trading as low as $2.22 in mid-March, when markets were hit the hardest by the business closures associated with COVID-19.

MDF has been refocusing its business on core growth segments including e-commerce and online procurement services for large companies. Most of its sales come from recurring software-as-a-service (SAAS) revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

“The market still thinks this is the MediaGrif of the past, but it has transformed significantly under the leadership of new CEO Luc Filiatreault [named in Sept. 2019], and the story is only just starting to get out,” said Stifel GMP analyst Deepak Kaushal

Mr. Kaushal said the company has discussed a large retailer win in the past, but this is the first time it was confirmed as Aldi, Britain’s fifth-largest supermarket with over 900 stores.

In a release, MDF and Aldi said the agreement follows a successful trial of the click and collect service, including online shopping and curbside pickup, in the fall and will be expanded to more than 200 stores across the UK before Christmas.

’'To have been chosen by Aldi U.K. to assist them in the launch of this very successful service is not just an honour, but also a proof of our unique capabilities to support timely and strategic omnichannel commerce initiatives through one comprehensive solution for our clients,” stated MDF e-commerce president Louis Mousseau.

Acumen Capital analyst Nick Corcoran said in a note to clients that the company plans to later roll out the service to all stores in the U.K. and 130 stores in Ireland. He said the contract with Aldi includes a base fee, plus a fee per order fulfilled and that annual revenues are expected to be in the “multi-million dollars per year.” He also said there’s a potential MDF could expand to different countries in the future, noting Aldi has more than 11,000 stores in 19 countries.

“MDF commerce’s solution was chosen due to it being a headless solution that works with all systems, it can be centralized/localized depending on the needs of individual stores, and it is scalable,” Mr. Corcoran said in a note.

In a note to clients this morning, National Bank analyst Richard Tse called it a “nice win” for MDF.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe the agreement with Aldi group represents is a positive data point in the company’s transition,” wrote Mr. Tse, who has a “sector perform” rating (similar to “hold”) and $10.50 target on the stock.

He said the company is still in the early stages of its transition “and whether MDF commerce can successfully execute its plan while concurrently expanding the margin profile still requires meaningful execution.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies