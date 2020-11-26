Small cap to watch: This stock surges 20% on Ottawa’s move to decriminalize single-event sports betting in Canada

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: This stock surges 20% on Ottawa’s move to decriminalize single-event sports betting in Canada

Brenda Bouw
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-T) ) soared by as much as 20 per cent on Thursday after the federal government introduced a bill to legalize single-event wagering in Canada, following a similar trend south of the border.

The Toronto-based company’s stock was trading up 16 cents to 95 cents in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closing in on its high of $1.06 reached briefly in June. Score Media shares are up 35 per cent in the past five days and 50 per cent over the past three months.

Score Media offers sports betting across all major sports leagues and events in parts of the U.S. including New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana, with other states expected to follow soon. It’s currently illegal to bet on a single sports event in Canada. Instead, players have to bet on the outcomes of two or more games, known as a ‘parlay.’

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadians deserve a modernized and regulated sports betting market and we commend the federal government for their efforts to legalize single-event wagering,” Score Media chief executive officer John Levy said in a release.

Score Media estimates the market potential of online gaming in Canada to be between US$3.8-billion and US$5.4-billion in annual revenue, based on historical data from gaming markets in the U.S. and globally.

Eight Capital analyst Suthan Sukumar described the news as “incrementally positive” on the regulatory front for sports betting in Canada.

While the bill still has to pass several stages in the legislative process before becoming law, Mr. Sukumar notes both the Conservatives and the NDP have expressed support for the bill. It’s expected to go to Senate vote early in the New Year.

“In our view, the passing of this legislation would effectively kickstart new regulatory frameworks for provinces to regulate sports betting and ultimately online gaming at the provincial level, allowing approved third party gaming suppliers and operators into the market, like theScore,” wrote Mr. Sukumar, who has a “buy” and $1.25 target price on the stock.

He also said provinces like Ontario are already further ahead with online gaming tabled in the upcoming budget, and B.C. and Alberta are also expected to be “early movers.”

“We continue to see theScore as uniquely positioned as a preferred gaming provider in Ontario and the other Canadian jurisdictions given its Canadian roots, and their large Canadian user base... experience in scaling regulated sports betting operations in the U.S.,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Minister David Lametti said in a statement that the amendments will “help create a safe and regulated environment for Canadians” that want to participate in single-event sport betting, while also “taking profits out of the hands of organized crime.”

Mr. Lametti also said the move would create jobs and “create the opportunity to work with Indigenous people to strengthen their participation in the gaming industry.”

Canaccord Genuity analysts Aravinda Galappatthige and Matthew Lee also called the legislation “an early step” for Score Media, but believes it’s “a marked positive for SCR given our belief that Canadian legalization can be a key growth catalyst.” (SCR is the stock symbol for Score Media). They believe legalization in Ontario could occur as soon as the first half of next year, and a product launch from SCR within the 2021 calendar year.

The analysts, who have a “buy” and $1 target on the stock, expect each province will decide on their own framework, “which could include licence/skin agreements with local land-based gaming operators, the inclusion of indigenous gaming operators, and a variety of tax rate considerations. Despite the many possibilities, we expect most provinces will likely look to the New Jersey model (market access partnerships with local casinos) as a template given the success the state has seen.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies