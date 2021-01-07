Small cap to watch: This TSX-listed plant-based food producer — and Starbucks supplier — is trading at record highs

SunOpta Inc. (SOY-T) shares are trading at record highs on the Toronto Stock Exchange amid growing demand for its plant-based food products and as more people eat at home during the pandemic.
Shares of SunOpta, which makes plant- and fruit-based foods and beverages such as oat milk and snack bars, rose 8 per cent to a record $16.37 on the TSX on Thursday alongside a record day for the index. (The stock’s previous record was $16.22 in Nov. 2014, according to TSX.com). SunOpta stock is up more than 25 per cent over the past month, and about 375 per cent over the past year on the TSX. The shares rose by as much as 8 per cent to US$12.88 on the Nasdaq Thursday, its highest level in about five years on that index.
On Monday, Mississauga-based SunOpta, announced it had closed the previously announced sale of its global ingredients segment and related assets to Amsterdam-based global commodity trading company, Amsterdam Commodities N.V., for €330 million (about $500-million Canadian).
In a release, chief executive Joe Ennen called it a “strategically transformational divestiture” that will help the company focus on its future direction “as a high-growth, plant-based company.” He also said the deal “significantly de-levers and strengthens” the company’s balance sheet, helping it expand the plant-based food and beverage segment. For instance, the company is expanding its Minnesota-based oat-processing facility to quadruple production by the end of 2022.
In a Jan. 4 note to clients, Craig-Hallum Capital Group analyst Alex Fuhrman said SunOpta “is poised for a breakout year in 2021,” amid rising demand for plant-based foods and as investors increasingly seek out companies and products that can be part of sustainable supply chains.
“The company is a leading provider of plant- based foods and beverages and you have almost certainly seen their products at Starbucks and grocery stores,” wrote Mr. Fuhrman, who has a “buy” and US$15 price target on the stock. “We believe the company’s focus on high value plant-based foods and beverages should command a premium valuation with opportunities for upside to estimates as the economy recovers from COVID.”
Mr. Fuhrman said a return to growth for Starbucks on the other side of the pandemic “could lead to significant upside to our estimates for SunOpta’s plant-based food and beverage segment.” He said his conservative model is 9-per-cent growth in 2021 after an estimated 13-per-cent growth in 2020.
He also says plant-based products, in general, are expected to grow, benefitting SunOpta. “At just US$4.5-billion in sales today, plant-based products are less than 1 per cent of the US$695-billion grocery market, but it is easy to envision it representing a double-digit share of grocery sales over time,” the analyst said.
He said the company also appears to have stabilized its management team and direction:
“After years of management turnover and lacklustre results, a turnaround under new management is starting to bear fruit,” he wrote, noting that when Mr. Ennen took over as CEO in April 2019, it was the company’s fifth CEO transition in less than four years. “It appears SunOpta has finally found its go-forward CEO.”
William Blair analyst Jon Anderson has an “outperform” (similar to buy) recommendation on the stock and believes the company’s enterprise value “seems reasonable” at 20 times 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).
“We believe SunOpta should be able to create additional shareholder value given its capabilities in plant-based foods and beverages and financial profile supporting internal investment and M&A,” he wrote in a Jan. 4 report.
He noted that the company has replaced its previous credit facility with a new one with “greater flexibility, longer maturity and lower interest rates.”
