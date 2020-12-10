Small cap to watch: Trucking company’s shares surge after dividend hike and stable 2021 forecast

Shares of Mullen Group Inc. (MTL-T) hit a 52-week high Thursday after the trucking and logistics company raised its dividend by 33 per cent and forecasted a stabilization of its business in 2021.
The Okotoks, Alta.-based company’s shares reached $11.61 in early trading before pulling back slightly. Mullen Group shares are up about 35 per cent over the past year. The stock hit a 52-week low of $3.85 in March.
Mullen Group said in a release after markets closed on Wednesday that its annual dividend will increase to 48 cents from 36 cents, to be paid monthly. It also expects revenue for 2021 to be in the $1.2-billion to $1.3-billion range, which is in line with analyst expectations of $1.23-billion.
The company said it’s basing its expectations on “the continued economic recovery and stable consumer spending,” and the expectation that infrastructure projects, such as the Coastal Gas and Trans-Mountain pipelines, to “continue and positively contribute” to its bottom line in 2021. It said its EBITDA will be in the $200-million to $220-million range for fiscal 2021, in line with expectations of about $214-million.
“Generally speaking, we are of the view that the ‘consumer-driven economy’ will continue to evolve and adapt as long as the health care crisis dominates the headlines,” stated chairman and chief executive officer Murray Mullen. “Within this context, our business will remain quite stable in 2021, in fact similar in most respects to 2020.”
The company also said it has a “very healthy cash balance” of more than $100-million that will be used to pursue acquisitions.
Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki reiterated his “hold” and $10.50 target on the stock after the news released late Thursday, saying he continues to view Mullen as “reasonably valued.”
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.