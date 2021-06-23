Small cap to watch: Why investors are expecting a big move in this TSX-listed psychedelic therapy stock this week

Investors in Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP-T) will get an update on the company’s progress in developing and delivering psychedelic therapies when the Toronto-based company reports its latest earnings, expected after markets close on Thursday.
The fourth-quarter and full-year results could move the small-cap stock, which has been volatile since going public last fall. Field Trip’s stock slipped to a low of $2.25 shortly after its debut on the Canadian Securities Exchange in early October and rose to a high of $9.88 in February.
The stock was trading around $6.90 midday Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which it graduated to on June 7. The company also announced recently that it’s pursuing a listing on the Nasdaq. The stock has bounced around a lot, which analysts say isn’t uncommon for a small cap in an emerging space.
Field Trip is developing what it calls the “next generation of psychedelic molecules” and researching plant-based psychedelics including psilocybin-producing fungi. It’s also building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools to support patients.
For its third-quarter ended Dec. 30, the company reported revenues of $316,329 from its Toronto, New York and Santa Monica clinics, a 235-per-cent increase over the second quarter. (The company had no revenue in its third quarter of 2019). Analysts were expecting revenue of $230,000, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Field Trip also reported a third-quarter loss of $8.3-million or 22 cents per share, compared to a loss of about $1-million or 10 cents per share a year earlier. It said the wider loss was due to higher general and administration and research and development expenses as well as public listing costs.
Field Trip is expected to report a loss of 13 cents per share and revenue of $530,000 for its fourth quarter ended March 31, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Roth Capital Partners analysts Elemer Piros initiated coverage on the stock earlier this month with a “buy” rating and $18 per share 12-month price target.
“Field Trip is amongst the first to develop psychedelic drugs, according to regulatory standards, for mental illness,” Mr. Piros said in his June 15 initiation note, adding that academic research over the past several decades shows uncovered that hallucinogenic drugs, such as psilocybin and DMT, can significantly improve symptoms of depression.
“Field Trip plans to initiate a clinical program with FT-104, which is pharmacologically remarkably similar to psilocybin, but with a much shorter half life, to explore the utility in major depression,” he wrote.
He says the company is different from other developers given its business of operating psychedelic treatment centers, noting Field Trip’s plan is to grow its current five clinical locations to 20 by the end of this year and to 75 by the end of 2024.
“Each clinic is estimated to generate $600,000 to $1-million EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] at steady state,” Mr. Piros wrote, adding that Field Trip plans to use its clinical infrastructure for clinical studies of FT-104 and other psychedelic drugs in development.
He also says the company is well-capitalized with about $120-million on its balance sheet, “which provides sufficient runway to fund operations for at least the next two years, according to our estimates.”
Risks for the company, Mr. Piros says, that could impact shares from reaching his price target include “failure of Field Trip’s drugs to demonstrate significant efficacy benefit or being found to be unsafe, leading to the discontinuation of the programs.”
Stifel GMP analyst Andrew Partheniou has a “speculative buy” and $10 target on the stock.
In a recent note, Mr. Partheniou says his positive view on the stock is based on growth opportunities for its clinics in the U.S. and the development of a second-generation “novel psilocybin-based molecule,” and potential for protectable intellectual property and higher adoption rates compared to legacy psychedelics.
He also says the upgrade to the TSX, and likely next to the Nasdaq, will expand the company’s access to investors.
Field Trip, with a current market cap of about $388-million, is one of a handful of psychedelic therapy and drug development company to go public over the past year alongside New York-based Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., and UK-based Compass Pathways plc.
All three holdings are part of the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (PSYK-NE), which began trading on the NEO Exchange in late January. The ETF, with a management fee of 0.85 per cent, currently has 24 holdings including smaller companies focused exclusively on psychedelics research and existing large drug companies like Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc.
As of May 28, Field Trip’s weighting was 7.4 per cent of the ETF, its 6th largest holding. The largest was Seelos Therapeutics Inc. at 12.5 per cent followed by MindMed at 12.4 per cent and Cybin at 10.2 per cent. Larger companies like J&J and AbbVie are capped at weightings of 5-per-cent, while the smaller ones are capped at 10-per-cent, says Steve Hawkins, president and CEO of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.,
Mr. Hawkins says Field Trip’s weighting in the ETF has increased alongside its stock price amid growing interest in what the company is working on and the listing upgrade.
“Field Trip is one of the true psychedelic companies out there,” Mr. Hawkins said in an interview. “We see so much promise from a social impact perspective that psychedelics would have on the treatment of mental illness like anxiety, depression and PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder].”
About one-third of Field Trip shares are held by insiders, including its five co-founders and other top management, according to S&P Capital IQ.
