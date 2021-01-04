Small cap to watch: Why shares in this specialty metals producer have nearly doubled in the past three months

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Why shares in this specialty metals producer have nearly doubled in the past three months

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Shares of specialty metals and chemicals producer 5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) are soaring Monday alongside a rosy outlook for the renewable energy sector for the New Year.

The Montreal-based company’s shares rose more than 15 per cent in early trading, to as high as $3.40, their highest level in nearly two years. The stock is up about 90 per cent in the past three months and has risen 40 per cent over the past year.

5N sells eco-friendly and electronic materials used in a range of applications such as security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy and technical materials.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, the company announced multi-year contracts to supply semiconductor materials to manufacture thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules by First Solar Inc. (FSLR-Q), one of its largest customers.

Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Nick Agostino said in an email that 5N has been active on its share buyback program and says the recent run-up in the stock comes after First Solar signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential solar plant facility in India.

Mr. Agostino also says the solar industry (and, in turn, 5N) stands to benefit from renewable energy investments promised by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

He also says the price of rare-earth metals, many of which are used in renewable energy applications, are starting to stabilize, “which should benefit backlog, bookings, sales and margins [of 5N] going forward.”

In a Nov. 12 note, his most recent published on the stock, Mr. Agostino says 5N has become a fully integrated primary and secondary leading refiner of commercial and ultra-high purity metals and compounds used in the pharmaceutical, electronic, industrial and solar markets. He says the company is the leading supplier of bismuth and a leader in the market for gallium, germanium, tellurium and indium.

“Despite COVID, VNP continues to make progress on transitioning its business to a higher value-add product mix,” he wrote in the note, citing the stock symbol ‘VNP’. He has a “buy” and $3 target price on the stock.

“As we enter 2021, VNP is now layering on sales growth through new market entries and new partnerships while preserving its margins expansion. The result should be improved profitability and lower volatility in the coming years.”

Story continues below advertisement

National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer said in a Nov. 11 note, his most recent published on the stock, that he expects the company to further increase the contribution from higher-margin products such as semiconductor compounds and engineered substrates.

He notes 5N recently launched a third-generation semiconductor substrate for high-resolution infrared imaging and detection, entered the 3D printing market as a supplier of high-performance engineered powders and completed a $10-million capital investment program “which should provide productivity gains.”

“VNP could expand its reach further via partnerships,” he added in the note. Mr. Merer has an “outperform” (similar to buy) and $2.90 target on the stock, according to the Nov. 11 note.

According to S&P Capital IQ, Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is the largest shareholder of 5N at about 20 per cent, followed by private investment manager Letko, Brosseau & Associates at about 15 per cent.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies