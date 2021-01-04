Small cap to watch: Why shares in this specialty metals producer have nearly doubled in the past three months

Shares of specialty metals and chemicals producer 5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) are soaring Monday alongside a rosy outlook for the renewable energy sector for the New Year.
The Montreal-based company’s shares rose more than 15 per cent in early trading, to as high as $3.40, their highest level in nearly two years. The stock is up about 90 per cent in the past three months and has risen 40 per cent over the past year.
5N sells eco-friendly and electronic materials used in a range of applications such as security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy and technical materials.
In November, the company announced multi-year contracts to supply semiconductor materials to manufacture thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules by First Solar Inc. (FSLR-Q), one of its largest customers.
Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Nick Agostino said in an email that 5N has been active on its share buyback program and says the recent run-up in the stock comes after First Solar signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential solar plant facility in India.
Mr. Agostino also says the solar industry (and, in turn, 5N) stands to benefit from renewable energy investments promised by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
He also says the price of rare-earth metals, many of which are used in renewable energy applications, are starting to stabilize, “which should benefit backlog, bookings, sales and margins [of 5N] going forward.”
In a Nov. 12 note, his most recent published on the stock, Mr. Agostino says 5N has become a fully integrated primary and secondary leading refiner of commercial and ultra-high purity metals and compounds used in the pharmaceutical, electronic, industrial and solar markets. He says the company is the leading supplier of bismuth and a leader in the market for gallium, germanium, tellurium and indium.
“Despite COVID, VNP continues to make progress on transitioning its business to a higher value-add product mix,” he wrote in the note, citing the stock symbol ‘VNP’. He has a “buy” and $3 target price on the stock.
“As we enter 2021, VNP is now layering on sales growth through new market entries and new partnerships while preserving its margins expansion. The result should be improved profitability and lower volatility in the coming years.”
National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer said in a Nov. 11 note, his most recent published on the stock, that he expects the company to further increase the contribution from higher-margin products such as semiconductor compounds and engineered substrates.
He notes 5N recently launched a third-generation semiconductor substrate for high-resolution infrared imaging and detection, entered the 3D printing market as a supplier of high-performance engineered powders and completed a $10-million capital investment program “which should provide productivity gains.”
“VNP could expand its reach further via partnerships,” he added in the note. Mr. Merer has an “outperform” (similar to buy) and $2.90 target on the stock, according to the Nov. 11 note.
According to S&P Capital IQ, Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is the largest shareholder of 5N at about 20 per cent, followed by private investment manager Letko, Brosseau & Associates at about 15 per cent.
