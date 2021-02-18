Small cap to watch: Why this Alberta construction company’s stock is trading near pre-pandemic levels

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Why this Alberta construction company’s stock is trading near pre-pandemic levels

Brenda Bouw
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) shares are rising after the heavy civil construction and mining contractor’s latest earnings beat expectations and the company increased its outlook for 2021 amid an anticipated economic recovery.

Shares of the Acheson, Alta.-based company rose more than 12 per cent to $15.24 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday and are up more than 20 per cent over the past five days. Over the past year, the stock has traded between a low of $5.81 in April and a high of $15.25 last February, before the pandemic curtailed its operations amid a dramatic economic slowdown.

PI Financial analyst Devin Schilling, who has a “buy” recommendation on the stock and $17 price target, said the stock is moving higher on the earnings beat and improved outlook.

Story continues below advertisement

“The market is also appreciating NOA’s diversification progress to-date as the company is strategically diversifying its business outside the oil sands and into new resources, geographies and customers,” he said in an e-mail to the Globe. NOA is the company’s stock symbol.

“We anticipate the diversification strategy will result in more investors taking a look at NOA,” Mr. Schilling added. “The company’s execution record and financial performance have been remarkable and we expect further diversification could result in a valuation re-rating moving forward.”

After markets closed on Wednesday, the company said its fourth-quarter revenue came in at $136.8-million, which was down from pre-pandemic levels of $189.5-million a year ago but ahead of analysts’ expectations of $128.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $10-million or 32 cents per share versus $8.2-million or 28 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings came in at 36 cents versus 38 cents a year earlier and ahead of expectations of 27 cents. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) was $46.2-million versus $47.8-million a year ago and beat expectations of $35.4-million.

The company also raised its outlook for a handful of metrics: Adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2021 increased to a range of $1.60 to $1.90 per share versus $1.60 to $1.70 previously and compared to $1.73 for 2020. The adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2021 was increased to $165-million to $205-million from $155-million to $170-million and compared to $175-million in 2020.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst John Gibson, who has an “outperform” rating (similar to buy) on the stock and $17 target, said operating hours across the company’s fleet were up 35 per cent quarter-over-quarter, “while utilization continues to recover from the pandemic.”

He also said the company has identified a $3-billion bid pipeline for new work, including several larger awards in the $100-million range that are actively being tendered.

Story continues below advertisement

In a note, he said the company’s core oil sands operations “continue to trend up out of the pandemic, while its diversification into non-oil sands work is paying dividends.”

ATB Capital Markets analyst Tim Monachello, who has an “outperform” rating and $16.50 target price, said in a note the company’s strong result “was largely due to a faster-than-anticipated normalization in oil sands related activity which was reflected in significantly improved fleet utilization,” compared to lows in the second quarter of 2020.

He also said a quicker rebound in oil sands activity is positive for the company’s near-term outlook.

“We liked what we saw in the quarter and continue to see tremendous value in [the company’s] shares,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk said in a note. He has a $20 price target, raised from $16 earlier this week, and “buy” on the stock.

“We believe that as a greater proportion of earnings are generated outside the oil sands, the company’s valuation will improve,” Mr. Lynk wrote.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies