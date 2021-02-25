Small cap to watch: Why this Canadian envelope company’s stock just hit a 52-week high

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Why this Canadian envelope company’s stock just hit a 52-week high

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Shares of Supremex Inc. (SXP-T) are rising after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by a recent acquisition and despite what the company described as a “secular decline” in its legacy envelope sales and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

The stock was up by as much as 8.5 per cent to a 52-week high of $2.56 in early trading Thursday before pulling back to around $2.42 midday. Supremex shares have risen 20 per cent in the past five days and 50 per cent in the past three months. The stock has more than doubled since hitting an eight-year low of $1.10 in July.

On Thursday, Montreal-based Supremex, which has also been expanding into paper packaging products, reported total revenue of $54.6-million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 11 per cent from $49.2-million the same period in 2019. The expectation, based on an estimate from one analyst that covers the stock, was for revenue to come in at $52.4-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s main envelope segment revenue was up 13 per cent to $40.5-million, while its expanding packaging and specialty products segment revenue increased by 5.4 per cent to $14.2-million. The company said revenue from the Canadian envelope market was up 15 per cent year-over-year to $27.5-million, driven by its acquisition of Royal Envelope last year “which more than compensated for the effect of the secular decline on the company’s legacy envelope sales and from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-essential envelope demand.”

Supremex bought Royal Envelope in Feb. 2020, which is said at the time would “optimize the operations cost-base in Eastern Canada and enhance cash-flow generation capacity, which in turn will provide us with the necessary means and time to continue to diversify into packaging.”

Revenue from the U.S. envelope market rose 9.7 per cent to $13-million in the fourth quarter versus the same period in 2019.

Net earnings were $309,000 or a penny per share for the fourth quarter compared with $2.3-million or 8 cents per share for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net earnings came in at $3.7-million or 13 cents per share versus adjusted net earnings of $2.2-million or 8 cents per share during the fourth quarter of 2019. The expectation was for adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue for all of 2020 rose 6.7 per cent to $204.6-million, while adjusted earnings came in at $11.3-million or 40 cents per share versus $7.1-million or 25 cents in 2019. The expectation was for revenue of $202-million and earnings of 32 cents.

“We ended the year on very solid ground with revenue and profitability growth from both our envelope and packaging platforms and a significant deleveraging of the balance sheet during the course of the year,” stated Supremex chief executive Stewart Emerson in a release, adding that the acquisition of Royal Envelope “provided important earnings power to our envelope business.” He also said the company’s growing packaging and specialty products segment “performed well on the strength of our e-commerce offering and improved operations... .”

Supremex’s largest shareholder is the Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust, with a 21.4-per-cent stake, according to S&P Capital IQ, followed by Claret Asset Management Corp. with a 10-per-cent stake and Invesco Ltd. with a 4-per-cent stake.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies